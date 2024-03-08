Open Sky Group and Generix Group Establish Strategic Partnership to Redefine Supply Chain Solutions

This partnership with Generix Group is a game-changer for Open Sky Group and our clients. It brings together two industry leaders to redefine supply chain solutions by offering unmatched versatility, innovation, and efficiency Post this

"This partnership with Generix Group is a game-changer for Open Sky Group and our clients. It brings together two industry leaders to redefine supply chain solutions by offering unmatched versatility, innovation, and efficiency. We are excited to embark on this journey and deliver unparalleled value to our clients", said Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich.

Additionally, Generix Group's user interface for mapping and understanding configurations is exceptional, providing visual aids that show how configurations are interdependent. Their highly adaptable software is adept at solving unique requirements without limitations, making it a scalable and flexible solution for customers. Generix Group stands out with its robust backend support toolset, a feature exclusive to their solution. This toolset acts as a diary for the solution, recording all relevant configurations and adaptations. This supportability and discipline ensure that customers never end up with a solution and wonder "why did we do that."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Open Sky Group, a company that shares our passion for innovation and excellence in supply chain solutions. This partnership marks a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service to our clients. We look forward to leveraging our combined strengths to drive success and growth in the supply chain industry", said Generix Group Vice-President Sales, Emmanuel Langlois.

Open Sky Group, with its extensive supply chain expertise and customer-centric focus, is excited to offer Generix Group's solutions to its clients. This partnership underscores Open Sky Group's commitment to providing best-of-breed solutions and empowering businesses to achieve unprecedented levels of success in the rapidly evolving supply chain landscape.

To learn more about Open Sky Group or the Generix Group partnership, please visit OpenSkyGroup.com.

About Generix Group:

Generix Group is a leading SaaS provider of Collaborative Supply Chain solutions that facilitate the exchange of goods and data worldwide between suppliers and clients, managing their entire flows responsibly. The innovative digital services platform optimizes the management of physical flows, coordinating the entire supply process from production to delivery with WMS, TMS, RMS, and VMI solutions. It also integrates logical and financial flows, connecting systems of all chain actors from order to payment, with e-invoicing, e-reporting, EDI, P2P, and O2C solutions. Generix Group creates a unique ecosystem for its clients, ensuring performance and sustainability, connecting global players in commerce, industry, and services to promote the transition to greater digital and energy efficiency. With nearly 1000 employees, Generix Group daily supports over 5000 companies in more than 60 countries, including Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac Darty, Essilor, and Ferrero, handling over 1 million transport operations each year, more than 500 million invoices annually, over 40 million order lines monthly, and 8 million EDI messages per day.

About Open Sky Group:

Open Sky Group, stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 810-428-9443, [email protected], www.openskygroup.com

SOURCE Open Sky Group