Open Sky Group Forges Transformative Partnership with Global Supply Chain Software Leader, Körber Supply Chain

Chad Kramlich, CEO of Open Sky Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Our entire team is elated about our partnership with Körber. Together, we share an unwavering commitment to supporting our clients in their unique supply chain journeys and propelling them towards a future of unparalleled success."

With roots tracing back to 1983, Körber has steadily evolved to offer a comprehensive suite of proven supply chain solutions that cater to a diverse range of customer sizes, strategies, and growth aspirations. A testament to their expertise, Körber has been recognized as a Leader five years consecutively in the prestigious Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, exemplifying their ability to meet the formidable challenges of modern supply chain management.

Jason Russell, CFO and acting CEO Software of Körber Business Area Supply Chain, added, "The collaboration between Körber and Open Sky Group is an ideal match, with both companies sharing core values and a dedicated commitment to empowering organizations for supply chain excellence. Armed with a sophisticated portfolio of solutions, Körber and Open Sky Group are well-equipped to navigate the complexities of supply chain management and guide organizations towards a future defined by success."

With complementary expertise, an impressive track record of accomplishments and shared values rooted in delivering exceptional results, Open Sky Group and Körber are set to create a future marked by mutual success and sustained growth.

To learn more about Open Sky Group or the Körber partnership, please visit OpenSkyGroup.com.

About Körber Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex by the day. Körber uniquely provides a broad range of proven end-to-end solutions tailored to help manage the supply chain as a competitive advantage. Fitting any business size, strategy or industry, our customers conquer the complexity of the supply chain thanks to our portfolio of software, voice, and robotics solutions – plus the expertise to tie it all together. Conquer supply chain complexity, with Körber. Find out more on http://www.koerber-supplychain-software.com

About Open Sky Group

Open Sky Group, stands as a global leader in supply chain technology, boasting a carefully curated portfolio with best-of-breed partners and cutting-edge SaaS platforms. Our diverse operational expertise in multiple supply chain solutions empowers your operations with proven and unparalleled service.

Through our extensive supply chain proficiency and customer-centric focus, we operate as an extension of your existing operations. Being a single solution architect with fluent multi-technology translation, Open Sky Group is your premier supply chain advisor. By merging our partner portfolio with our state-of-the-art SaaS platform, you now possess a comprehensive toolkit for achieving end-to-end supply chain excellence.

At Open Sky Group, our supply chain experts are dedicated to revolutionizing the way you manage your supply chain. We work to propel your business toward unprecedented levels of success through maximized profitability and efficiency in an increasingly competitive landscape.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 8104289443, [email protected], www.openskygroup.com

