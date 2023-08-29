Open Sky Group Recognized as a Blue Yonder Advanced Accredited WMS Partner

"To be named as a Blue Yonder Advanced Accredited Partner is a rare honor and a high assurance to our clients that they can expect the very best practices and support in any WMS implementation we perform on their behalf"- Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich Tweet this

"To be named as a Blue Yonder Advanced Accredited Partner is a rare honor and a high assurance to our clients that they can expect the very best practices and support in any WMS implementation we perform on their behalf," said Open Sky Group CEO, Chad Kramlich. "We have a long history of working with Blue Yonder, and we have evolved alongside them ever since."

In addition to receiving a physical award commemorating the acknowledgment, Blue Yonder will provide Open Sky Group with training as needed and insights into Blue Yonder's WMS product developments.

Open Sky Group offers worldwide implementation services, managed services, and advisory consulting, and is proud to offer its newest product suite, Kaleidoscope, aimed at helping logistics companies quickly and efficiently ramp up for results.

"We are proud to be recognized for our expertise in WMS and to support Blue Yonder's industry-leading WMS solution," said Open Sky Group SVP Client Services, Alan Prillaman. "For customers desiring improved visibility, operational efficiency, and scalable technology to support growth strategies, our suite of services and team of dedicated professional consultants aligns with Blue Yonder's commitment to ensure long-term success."

To learn more about Open Sky Group's global capabilities, please visit OpenSkyGroup.com today.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps clients lower costs and risks with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As one of the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partners and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

Media Contact

Megan Hoover, Open Sky Group, 7165787715, [email protected], www.openskygroup.com

SOURCE Open Sky Group