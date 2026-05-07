Open Source Integrators Rebrands as New Firm: Gray Matter Logic

"We chose Gray Matter Logic because the name describes how we actually work. Gray matter reflects the human expertise and logic is the disciplined process we use to turn complicated operations into systems clients can run with confidence." -- Greg Mader, founder and president of Gray Matter Logic Post this

"We chose Gray Matter Logic because the name describes how we actually work," said Greg Mader, founder and president of Gray Matter Logic. "Gray matter is the human expertise our consultants bring. Logic is the disciplined process we use to turn complicated operations into systems clients can run with confidence. We gained deep IFS capability through the Pragmatek acquisition. Peregrine gave us scale, efficiency, and accuracy that our consultants couldn't reach with traditional tools and techniques. Every engagement now gets the same depth of methodology and thoroughness in discovery. The new name finally fits."

Every full implementation at Gray Matter Logic begins with the Implementation Blueprint, a one- to four-week structured engagement that delivers the Analyze phase of the firm's AOAT methodology (Analyze, Optimize, Automate, Transition). Doing this work upfront, before any build begins, gives the project a greater chance of landing on schedule and on budget, and of meeting the actual needs of the business. Peregrine works alongside consultants throughout the Blueprint and the subsequent implementation. It structures the operational details that emerge from interviews, document reviews, and on-site observations with greater precision and completeness than traditional tools and techniques allow. The Optimize, Automate, and Transition phases that follow are grounded in a complete picture of how the business actually runs.

Peregrine runs in a private deployment where client data remains isolated and secure, combining frontier models with open-source models fine-tuned for ERP work. The architecture lets consultants match the model to the task, whether drafting configuration logic, summarizing interviews, or generating test cases, without exposing client information to outside services.

Gray Matter Logic implements and supports clients on IFS, Odoo, and Acumatica. Consultants walk the manufacturing floor, sit with functional leads and subject-matter experts, and design configurations that match how the work flows rather than asking the business to bend to the software. After go-live, the firm continues to support clients through support engagements, maintaining continuity with the team that delivered the implementation.

"The work itself hasn't changed," Mader added. "Same team, same disciplined approach. What's changed is the range of what we can take on, the consistency we now bring across every engagement, and the decrease in time to value for our customers."

About Gray Matter Logic

Gray Matter Logic is an ERP consulting firm that implements and supports Acumatica, Odoo, and IFS for businesses of all sizes. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, with additional offices in Mexico and Canada. The firm has been recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the U.S. Gray Matter Logic works closely with Odoo, IFS, and Acumatica and partners with selection consultants and technology providers focused on long-term customer success. Learn more at www.graymatterlogic.com.

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SOURCE Gray Matter Logic