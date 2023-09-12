Open19 Rebrands as Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance; Expands Vision for Net Zero Carbon Footprint Data Center Technology

The new SSIA brand and vision reflects the diverse expertise of our community members across the entire tech supply chain, and will open new doors to collaborate and solve big challenges that face our planet and society. Tweet this

"Today, circular and renewable IT are boardroom concerns as technology advancements and corporate ESG objectives rapidly converge," said Zac Smith. "Since its founding, Open19 has committed to accelerate the adoption of disruptive power and cooling technologies for workloads that drive towards net zero carbon footprints for the world's data center technology. The new SSIA brand and vision reflects the diverse expertise of our community members across the entire tech supply chain, and will open new doors to collaborate and solve big challenges that face our planet and society."

"Traditionally, data center technology innovation focused primarily on accelerating computing-related benefits and didn't consider or pursue sustainability," said My Truong. "This is changing quickly and we expect the journey that the SSIA is on will be one that every company will need to travel over the next couple of years. There are significant opportunities to accelerate tech innovation while reducing the environmental impact of IT as a good business practice and I'm committed as the SSIA Chairperson to being a part of getting this important mission right."

Open19 was founded in 2016 to create an open standard that can fit any 19" rack for server, storage, and networking. The existing community helped to shape the new SSIA rebrand and structure with the goal of further accelerating data center and edge technology innovation. In 2021, Open19 joined the Linux Foundation, the world's largest open-source ecosystem. SSIA is one of many LF sustainability-focused initiatives and communities.

"Sustainability development is a top priority for the Linux Foundation and we have hundreds of active projects in areas including energy infrastructure, carbon accounting, natural resources monitoring and industrial ecology," said Sean Mcilroy, Program Manager at the Linux Foundation. "The work the SSIA is doing to help businesses of all sizes scale while reducing environmental harm is making a real impact globally and is giving its members an opportunity to play a direct role in creating open standards for the shift toward increasingly distributed data central models."

For more information about the SSIA community and technology and the benefits of becoming a member at various levels, visit: https://ssia.org/membership/

About Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance

About Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance

The Sustainable and Scalable Infrastructure Alliance (SSIA) is the world's leading community-based organization advancing infrastructure technologies and standards that power our digital world in a sustainable, scalable way. Founded in 2016 as the Open19 Foundation, the SSIA is committed to solving the cost, efficiency, and operational challenges of modern data centers with a focus on environmental sustainability and efficient cloud-to-edge deployment models. In 2021, the organization joined the Linux Foundation, bringing its community of hardware and datacenter innovators to the world's largest open-source ecosystem. For more information, visit: ssia.org

