OpenAI ChatGPT4o Integration is Discontinued by Luxury Real Estate Virtual Tour Platform Developer

VirtuTour Labs, a new business unit of VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced the effort to integrate OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode ChatGPT4o into the VirtuTour™ luxury real estate virtual tour platform has been discontinued.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VirtuTour Labs stated despite market hype and in-house excitement, it was determined OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode ChatGPT4o simply cannot meet the VirtuTour™ performance and functionally requirements. AI hallucination and incorrect information output are two common risk factors inherent with a broad base (horizontal) AI chatbot, not just OpenAI ChatGPT4o. To minimize AI risk factors, VirtuTour Labs will immediately begin evaluating narrow (vertical) AI solutions. Vertical AI is inherently less prone to malfunctions, more efficient and accurate, because only data from the specific industry sector is utilized. Vertical AI is more expensive than mass market horizontal AI, but for an enterprise product such as VirtuTour™, the additional benefits are worth the additional cost.
The VirtuTour™ platform is being developed utilize the latest product advancements from multiple technology sectors. This includes 3D360 videography, VR HMDs, scanning, digital twinning, voice cloning, and voice AI. VirtuTour™ is an enterprise level, in office, virtual immersive platform. An agent or trained assistant operates the platform, depending on client profile and type of tour to be conducted. The client is seated comfortably in the platform during the immersive tour session.
During virtual reality mode, client questions can be answered, and property attributes pointed out by the real-world agent. In metaverse mode, the client can interface with the agent's hyper humanistic digital twin avatar. With the use of vertical AI, the agent's avatar will be able to answer almost any property-related question asked by the client. The agent's avatar will also have near human level interaction with the client by combining fluid voice AI with ultra accurate voice cloning.
The combined VirtuTour™ leading edge platform technologies will provide agents with an unprecedented and powerful resource. Prospective buyers and sellers will have the opportunity to experience incredible and enjoyable immersive virtual luxury real estate tours.
