OpenAI ChatGPT4o Integration is Discontinued by Luxury Real Estate Virtual Tour Platform Developer

VirtuTour Labs, a new business unit of VRComfort Labs, Inc. announced the effort to integrate OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode ChatGPT4o into the VirtuTour™ luxury real estate virtual tour platform has been discontinued.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. , Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VirtuTour Labs stated despite market hype and in-house excitement, it was determined OpenAI Advanced Voice Mode ChatGPT4o simply cannot meet the VirtuTour™ performance and functionally requirements. AI hallucination and incorrect information output are two common risk factors inherent with a broad base (horizontal) AI chatbot, not just OpenAI ChatGPT4o. To minimize AI risk factors, VirtuTour Labs will immediately begin evaluating narrow (vertical) AI solutions. Vertical AI is inherently less prone to malfunctions, more efficient and accurate, because only data from the specific industry sector is utilized. Vertical AI is more expensive than mass market horizontal AI, but for an enterprise product such as VirtuTour™, the additional benefits are worth the additional cost.