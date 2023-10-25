OpenBOM Achieves SOC2 Type 2 Compliance, Elevating Data Security and Trust

Achieving SOC2 Type 2 certification is a significant accomplishment, requiring meticulous planning and rigorous assessments. Data security remains the top priority, and OpenBOM stands ready to support businesses at every step. Post this

OpenBOM's attainment of SOC2 Type 2 certification solidifies its position as a trusted solution for businesses of all sizes. The company's unwavering commitment to data security and privacy underscores its dedication to users. OpenBOM looks forward to continuing its journey of improvement and innovation to better serve customers. Data security remains the top priority, and OpenBOM stands ready to support businesses at every step.

Newman Cloud Inc (OpenBOM) was audited by Prescient Assurance, a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which include but are not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at [email protected].

To access OpenBOM's SOC2 Type 2 certificate contact OpenBOM customer support team at [email protected]. To learn more or to register for OpenBOM's free 14-day trial, visit OpenBOM.com.

About OpenBOM: OpenBOM is a leading provider of cloud-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Product Data Management (PDM) solutions. OpenBOM's flexible and robust data modeling tools empower engineering teams, manufacturing companies, and contractors to bring together data from multiple sources, enabling comprehensive analysis and informed decision-making. By harnessing the power of knowledge graphs and artificial intelligence (AI), OpenBOM delivers transformative solutions that enhance product quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit openbom.com.

Oleg Shilovitsky, OpenBOM, +1 (978) 760 1885, [email protected], openbom.com

