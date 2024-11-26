OpenBOM Celebrates Customer, Education, and Partnership Success Stories

"We're incredibly inspired by the success of our customers and partners," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenBOM. "One thing that connects them all is OpenBOM's commitment to prioritizing the user experience and customer relationships." Post this

Xtend AI: Streamlining Innovation in Mobile Intelligence

Revolutionizing mobile intelligence, Xtend AI has embraced OpenBOM to streamline product development, accelerating their journey of digital transformation. By integrating OpenBOM's cloud-native platform into their processes, Xtend AI has unlocked new efficiencies, enabling their team to focus on groundbreaking innovation in AI-driven mobile technologies. Their success story is a powerful example of how OpenBOM drives agility and scalability in dynamic, fast-paced environments.

Purdue Electric Racing: Driving CAD Data Management Success

The Purdue Electric Racing Team has harnessed the power of OpenBOM to optimize their CAD data management, driving performance both on and off the track. As they design and build high-performance electric vehicles for competition, the team relies on OpenBOM to enhance collaboration and maintain accuracy in their engineering data. Their story is a confirmation to how OpenBOM empowers educational institutions and student-led teams to achieve professional-grade results.

xLM Solutions: Partnering for Amplified Success

As one of OpenBOM's valued partners, xLM Solutions exemplifies the power of collaboration and customization. By leveraging OpenBOM's flexible platform, xLM Solutions delivers tailored solutions that amplify success for their clients. Their expertise in implementing and enhancing OpenBOM for unique customer needs highlights the value of partnership in driving meaningful, scalable outcomes.

"We're incredibly inspired by the success of our customers and partners," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and Co-Founder of OpenBOM. "One thing that connects them all is OpenBOM's commitment to prioritizing the user experience and customer relationships."

At OpenBOM, we are committed to empowering teams to transform their ideas into reality through seamless data management and collaboration. The digital transformation is a foundational element to accelerate modern engineering and manufacturing by integrating design, quoting, and production. OpenBOM is here to help you succeed.

To learn more about how OpenBOM is driving results for organizations like Xtend AI, Purdue Electric Racing, and xLM Solutions, visit http://www.openbom.com.

About OpenBOM

OpenBOM is a cloud-native digital thread platform providing PDM, PLM, and ERP capabilities that manage product data and connect manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM streamlines product development processes for teams and supply chains. Its platform provides a centralized location for managing product data, including BOMs, engineering change orders, and supplier information. OpenBOM's intuitive interface and powerful integrations with popular design tools such as Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, PTC Onshape, and others, have earned it high marks from customers across a range of industries. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is http://www.openbom.com.

For more information or questions, please contact Oleg Shilovitsky at oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.

