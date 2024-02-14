OpenBOM Earns Spot on G2's 2024 Best Awards for CAD and PLM Software

OpenBOM has helped us position the company to make the leap from R&D to production. We now have a single source of truth to keep track of supplier quotes, lead times, and other pieces of data that help us stay informed on our product costs and supply chain. Post this

Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM, noted, "our goal is to help our customers quick organize their data, seamlessly integrate with engineering software and to pivot from design to production in a unique agile NPD process" Shilovitsky continued "as a result, OpenBOM connects the engineering process to the broad business process to have visibility into our sourcing demands and efforts, both short and long term."

"B2B software buyers, just like consumers, start their purchasing journey with research," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "As the world's largest software marketplace, G2 attracts more than 90 million buyers to our site each year – more than any other B2B marketplace – reaching those from companies of all sizes, in all industries. Based on their authentic feedback, we're proud to announce the 2024 Best Software Award winners. Congratulations to the less than 1% of vendors listed on G2 who made one of our 30+ lists this year, achieving recognition driven by verified data rooted in the source that truly matters — authentic customer voice."

OpenBOM helps agile and modern hardware manufacturing companies to set more efficient processes helping them to compete in a modern manufacturing environment. Learn more about How Bridge Appliances is Automating the Perfect Egg with OpenBOM.

"OpenBOM has helped us position the company to make the leap from R&D to production. We now have a single source of truth to keep track of supplier quotes, lead times, and other pieces of data that help us stay informed on our product costs and when we can deliver to our customers, which was a pain point while we were in development without OpenBOM. Before we had to ask for files from our engineering team, taking valuable development time away from them to dig up a drawing or supplier quote."

"OpenBOM has delivered a worthy PLM solution which continues to innovate. I found It to be uncommonly easy to pinpoint the exact information I needed to learn, without all the fluff or related wasting any time in their training section. OpenBOM has made a new user experience undeniably comprehensive" (Jared P - Small Business)

OpenBOM's recognition as the top CAD and PLM provider by G2 is a testament to its commitment to providing a best-in-class product and outstanding customer service.

About OpenBOM

OpenBOM is a cloud-native digital thread platform providing PDM, PLM, and ERP capabilities that manages product data and connects manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM streamlines product development processes for teams and supply chains. Its platform provides a centralized location for managing product data, including BOMs, engineering change orders, and supplier information. OpenBOM's intuitive interface and powerful integrations with popular design tools such as Dassault Systemes Solidworks, Autodesk Fusion360, PTC Onshape and others, have earned it high marks from customers across a range of industries. . Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is http://www.openbom.com. For more information or questions please contact oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.

Media Contact

Oleg Shilovitsky, OpenBOM, 9787601885, [email protected], openbom.com

Twitter

SOURCE OpenBOM