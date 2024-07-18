OpenBOM Introduces Groundbreaking xBOM Feature Simplifying Complex BOM and Digital Thread Management

"At the core of OpenBOM's xBOM service is a multi-view BOM architecture, enabling the creation of multiple BOM structures connected in the product knowledge graph database and polyglot persistence data architecture," says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM Post this

This innovation provides access to advanced BOM management features traditionally available only through enterprise PLM platforms. OpenBOM's xBOM service simplifies and enhances the user experience, making these capabilities available to companies of all sizes. By offering a robust and flexible infrastructure for managing data across multiple product lifecycle stages, OpenBOM allows seamless transitions from engineering to manufacturing and support, ensuring each department has the information it needs to perform its tasks efficiently.

"At the core of OpenBOM's xBOM service is a multi-view BOM architecture, enabling the creation of multiple BOM structures connected in the product knowledge graph database and polyglot persistence data architecture," says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. Shilovitsky continues, "This strategic approach enhances data accuracy and promotes better collaboration and communication between departments. The intuitive admin interface allows for easy setup and management of different BOM types, with the flexibility to define templates and independently manage BOM structures. This new service is a significant step in expanding OpenBOM's data modeling capabilities, ensuring customers have the tools they need to succeed in a competitive market."

Jonathan Drori, the lead engineer at Tomcar, a manufacturer of off-road and special vehicles and a long-time OpenBOM customer, shares his experience: "We used the opportunity [OpenBOM] to completely refactor our BOM structure in OpenBOM. We had a rather flat BOM structure up to that point. OpenBOM's flexibility allowed us to reimagine our TOMCAR BOMs in a much higher resolution, with more granularity of sub-levels and BOM components. The modular BOM approach unlocked the reuse we had planned in the original TOMCAR. The EV variant uses much of the same chassis and other components with a completely new powertrain. Preparing a powertrain BOM that can be dropped into the TOMCAR allowed us to produce a new product while maximizing reuse."

OpenBOM is a cloud-native digital thread platform providing PDM, PLM, and ERP capabilities that manage product data and connect manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM streamlines product development processes for teams and supply chains. Its platform provides a centralized location for managing product data, including BOMs, engineering change orders, and supplier information. OpenBOM's intuitive interface and powerful integrations with popular design tools such as Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, PTC Onshape, and others, have earned it high marks from customers across a range of industries. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is http://www.openbom.com.

