OpenBOM Launches Major Update for Autodesk Fusion: Simplifies User Experience, Introduces New Features, and Extends Support for Autodesk Platform Services

At the core of this release is the all-new "Quick Start" feature, a breakthrough in usability that dramatically reduces the time and effort required to begin using OpenBOM within Autodesk Fusion 360. Designed for both new and experienced users, "Quick Start" streamlines the BOM creation process to a single click, allowing users to focus more on their design and engineering tasks and less on setup.

The "Quick Start" feature in OpenBOM revolutionizes BOM management by making the setup process effortless—users can download and install the latest OpenBOM add-in for Fusion in just minutes. Once installed, a new BOM button seamlessly integrates into the Fusion interface, allowing for easy access to BOM creation and management. With a simple login to OpenBOM, a complete BOM is instantly generated for the active project, eliminating the need for complex configurations or settings.

The "Quick Start" function, while simple, is packed with powerful features. It includes automatic part number generation, ensuring consistency and preventing duplication, and comprehensive data extraction that captures key properties like geometry, weight, and derivatives from Fusion designs for a complete and accurate BOM. Additionally, users can now include PDFs of drawings in the BOM, enhancing communication with teams and partners. The function also integrates seamlessly with Autodesk Fusion Manage for a smooth transition from design to manufacturing and includes sustainability data integration, allowing users to track and optimize the environmental impact of their designs.

"This major update is part of OpenBOM's ongoing commitment to enhancing its service across all CAD integrations and our commitment to Autodesk partnership" , says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM, "focus on improving usability and simplifying processes exemplifies OpenBOM's dedication to making PLM technologies accessible, efficient, and powerful for every user"

"In just 5 minutes, OpenBOM transformed what could have been days of tedious work into a streamlined process. From installing and configuring to generating a comprehensive BOM for my Autodesk Fusion design, OpenBOM saved me countless hours and made the entire project so much easier to manage" says TylerR, a founder and owner of a small design firm.

About OpenBOM:

OpenBOM is a cloud-native digital thread platform providing PDM, PLM, and ERP capabilities that manage product data and connect manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM streamlines product development processes for teams and supply chains. Its platform provides a centralized location for managing product data, including BOMs, engineering change orders, and supplier information. OpenBOM's intuitive interface and powerful integrations with popular design tools such as Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, PTC Onshape, and others, have earned it high marks from customers across a range of industries. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is http://www.openbom.com.

