The new OpenBOM for Onshape integration is impressive. The GUI is clean and intuitive, making it easy to navigate. I especially love how the new part number generation works, and the addition of the 'remaining' operation bar is a brilliant idea – said David Rubli, Xtend AI Post this

The new update focuses on three key areas: performance, interface design, and expanded support for Onshape's evolving capabilities. With improved speed for generating and updating BOMs, simplified settings, and better management of assemblies and derivative files, OpenBOM now offers an even more integrated experience. The introduction of a modern drawing flyout interface further enhances usability, providing quicker access to critical design data.

"Since the start of our partnership, OpenBOM has been dedicated to integrating deeply with Onshape, enabling users to manage bills of materials (BOMs), optimize quotations, and streamline inventory management," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "We've taken user feedback seriously, continually refining our platform to meet the needs of engineers and manufacturers. This latest release is the result of multiple years of collaboration and fine-tuning, ensuring that OpenBOM remains a trusted and powerful tool for Onshape customers"

Customers love what we do and give us a great deal of support. "The new OpenBOM for Onshape integration is impressive. The GUI is clean and intuitive, making it easy to navigate. I especially love how the new part number generation works, and the addition of the 'remaining' operation bar is a brilliant idea" – said David Rubli, Head of Mechatronics R&D at Xtend AI (former Xtend Robotics).

This release reaffirms our commitment to providing flexible, CAD-agnostic support, ensuring users can enjoy the full benefits of OpenBOM in any CAD environment. We look forward to hearing your feedback and continuing to evolve alongside Onshape's innovations

About OpenBOM:

OpenBOM is a cloud-native digital thread platform providing PDM, PLM, and ERP capabilities that manage product data and connect manufacturers and their supply chain networks. OpenBOM streamlines product development processes for teams and supply chains. Its platform provides a centralized location for managing product data, including BOMs, engineering change orders, and supplier information. OpenBOM's intuitive interface and powerful integrations with popular design tools such as Dassault Systèmes SolidWorks, Autodesk Fusion 360, PTC Onshape, and others, have earned it high marks from customers across a range of industries. Headquartered in the Boston, MA area, OpenBOM's website is http://www.openbom.com.

For more information or questions, please contact Oleg Shilovitsky at oleg(at)OpenBOM(dot)com. OpenBOM is a wholly-owned and branded product of Newman Cloud, Inc.

Media Contact

Oleg Shilovitsky, OpenBOM, 978701885, [email protected], openbom.com

Twitter

SOURCE OpenBOM