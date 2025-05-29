OpenBOM Unveils BOM AI Agent -- A New Approach to Intelligent, Invisible Engineering Workflows

The best tools simply blend in—you hardly notice them," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "That's the vision behind the OpenBOM AI Agent—an intelligent, quiet assistant that simplifies communication, streamlines data access, and reveals insights you'd otherwise miss." Post this

With OpenBOM AI Agent, OpenBOM introduces a new category of digital assistant: one that works invisibly behind the scenes, understands files as fluently as engineers do, and engages with product data through natural interaction. Designed to enhance productivity, improve decision-making, and reduce the friction of day-to-day operations, OpenBOM AI Agent marks a leap forward in how modern engineering teams interact with their product knowledge.

"Traditional engineering tools force companies to change how they work and adopt unfamiliar communication methods. The best tools are the ones you hardly notice—they simply work," said Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "That's exactly what we envision with the OpenBOM AI Agent. It's not another system to learn—it's a quiet, intelligent presence that keeps communication and data access simple, while helping you uncover insights you might never find otherwise."

The OpenBOM AI Agent brings four key innovations that reshape the PLM experience:

Invisible, Context-Aware Support

1. The Agent works quietly in the background—loading files, generating BOMs, estimating costs—without needing explicit commands or setup. OpenBOM AI adapts to your workflow, not the other way around.

2. Understands Engineering Files

Engineering still runs on files. The Agent is built to read and understand spreadsheets, PDFs, ZIPs, and CAD data, turning legacy documents into structured knowledge without manual effort.

3. Engineer-Centric Automation

Traditional workflows are rigid. OpenBOM AI Agent introduces lightweight, flexible processes that can be triggered by data, files, actions, and events. It connects to your tools using modern APIs and OpenBOM's BOM MCP protocol.

4. Conversational Product Intelligence

Ask questions like "Why was this part deprecated?" or "What designs use this component?" and get meaningful answers. Powered by OpenBOM's graph-based digital thread, the Agent speaks your product language.

OpenBOM AI Agent is built for the modern, distributed engineering team. It helps eliminate repetitive work, improves collaboration, and empowers faster, more informed decisions—all while reducing errors and waste.

Availability. OpenBOM opened a customer development program for BOM AI Agent and plans to make BOM AI Agent available later in 2025 To learn more, schedule a demo, or request early access to advanced capabilities, contact OpenBOM support.

