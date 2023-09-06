OpenBOM Unveils New and Enhanced Features to Streamline Design Data Management and Cloud Design Integration

Ranked at the top of G2 PLM Grid, OpenBOM is expanding to provide a combination of features for both free and open source projects, SME manufacturing businesses, and Fortune 500 enterprises Tweet this

Acknowledging the continued relevance of files in design and engineering, OpenBOM is enhancing its file management capabilities. Following the introduction of collaborative engineering solution Drive features last year, OpenBOM launched its Design Projects file management system, which will be available as part of OpenBOM's FREE subscription.

OpenBOM's Design Projects aim to democratize cloud data management by catering to engineers and hard-tech companies that rely on files for design and project collaboration. This feature will include capabilities such as check-in/check-out and release functionalities, ensuring that users can synchronize their files on-demand in both offline and online work.

Seamless Integration with Cloud Design Systems and Storages

Recognizing the increasing adoption of cloud-based CAD and other design systems, OpenBOM introduces integrations with cloud design storages and systems. The initial integration will be with Autodesk Platform Services (APS), previously known as Autodesk Forge, offering users a seamless data connection between Autodesk and OpenBOM.

OpenBOM Custom Objects: A Game-Changer in SaaS PLM Data Management

Manufacturing entities familiar with OpenBOM's current data management system will now be able to tailor the data model entirely and define and manage custom objects, such as Requirements, Specifications, Products, Quality Documents, and more. The feature aims to provide users with a fully flexible data model, built on a user-friendly interface with spreadsheet-like functionalities.

New Property Type: The Object Reference

This new property type will allow users to point from one property to another, creating flexible links between different OpenBOM objects. Initially, these references will become linkable, with plans to integrate them into OpenBOM's Graph Navigator, enhancing user navigation between linked objects.

"For the last four years, OpenBOM grew to become a global robust and scalable data management platform capable of supporting engineers and hard tech companies across the globe. Ranked at the top of G2 PLM Grid, OpenBOM is expanding to provide a combination of features for both free and open source projects, SME manufacturing business, and Fortune 500 enterprises" says Oleg Shilovitsky, CEO and co-founder of OpenBOM. "OpenBOM's upcoming release promises significant advancements, aimed at providing unparalleled value to engineers, industrial companies, robotics teams, and educational institutions".

To learn more or to register for OpenBOM's free 14-day trial, visit OpenBOM.com.

About OpenBOM: OpenBOM is a leading provider of cloud-native Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and Product Data Management (PDM) solutions. OpenBOM's flexible and robust data modeling tools empower engineering teams, manufacturing companies, and contractors to bring together data from multiple sources, enabling comprehensive analysis and informed decision-making. By harnessing the power of knowledge graphs and artificial intelligence (AI), OpenBOM delivers transformative solutions that enhance product quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. For more information, visit openbom.com.

