Openchannelflow Wins Web Excellence Award for Outstanding Digital Experience

"This project demonstrates how disciplined design applied at scale can turn an overwhelming technical archive into an elegant, confident, user-focused experience," said the Web Excellence Award. Post this

The winning Openchannelflow website was conceived and crafted in partnership with brand strategy and design consultancy Sharp Creative and digital agency Creative Arc, combining high-impact brand identity with robust, user-centered web development. Together, the team translated Openchannelflow's deep technical expertise into a clear, intuitive online experience that helps engineers, utilities, and industrial clients quickly find and understand complex flow solutions.

Sharp Creative led the Openchannelflow's brand strategy and visual identity development, including messaging, positioning, and a refreshed design system that clarified the company's value for water and wastewater professionals.

A major usability feature is Sharp's segmentation of the navigation for different types of users - "Solve a Problem" and "Research a Solution" - creating two distinct user pathways that match user's knowledge of the product with their user experience. IE - a novice is guided through a supported, educational process that builds on previous steps, and an expert is given access to a robust dashboard with deep technical knowledge at their fingertips.

Creative Arc architected and developed the site's interactive experience, ensuring fast performance, responsive layouts, and intuitive navigation that keep technical information easy to access and simple to explore.

For Creative Arc, a major development feature is the restructuring and categorization of a mountain of technical data, which requires a clever approach to data hygiene and taxonomy. The end result of that effort means that the site feels fast and nimble for users and improves Openchannelflow's ability to organize and share information at scale, keeping them at the forefront of thought leadership in their market. Creative Arc's extensive implementation of interactive 3D models builds on a user's ability to interact with and understand the variety of solutions that Openchannelflow provides, which increases user understanding and engagement (and looks good doing it).

About Sharp Creative

Sharp Creative is an award-winning brand strategy and design consultancy firm that helps inspired entrepreneurs and organizations build strategically grounded, visually distinctive brands.

About Creative Arc

Creative Arc is a Minneapolis-based web design and development studio, focusing on crafting engaging digital experiences that bridge the gap between design and code.

About Openchannelflow

Openchannelflow is a specialized manufacturer focused on solutions for the measurement, conditioning, and control of water and wastewater flows. The company, metro-Atlanta based, serves governmental, municipal, and industrial clients across the aviation, chemical feed, water/wastewater, and telecommunications fields across North America and around the world.

Media Contact

Jon Wachter, Vice President, Openchannelflow, 1 855-481-1118, [email protected], https://www.openchannelflow.com

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SOURCE Openchannelflow