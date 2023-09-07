OpenClinica Bolsters Decentralized Clinical Trials Toolkit

"Clinical trials can easily integrate OpenClinica Consent with our family of patient engagement and DCT solutions to provide an end-to-end patient journey or use it as a standalone tool." Tweet this

"At OpenClinica, we have long been committed to helping sites and sponsors improve patient participation, engagement and diversity in clinical trials," said Ben Baumann, OpenClinica Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Clinical trials can easily integrate OpenClinica Consent with our family of patient engagement and DCT solutions to provide an end-to-end patient journey or use it as a standalone tool."

In May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released new draft guidance to advance decentralized clinical trials. The draft guidance expands on the 2020 agency recommendations and is intended to "increase the breadth and diversity of participants in clinical trials and improve accessibility for those with rare diseases or mobility challenges."

Bauman recently wrote a blog about five of the reasons electronic informed consent for clinical trials (eICF) matters to patients and clinical trial researchers. To read Baumann's blog, click here

For more information about OpenClinica's eConsent tool, see:

https://www.openclinica.com/solutions/econsent/

To start a free trial, visit:

https://www.openclinica.com/request-a-free-trial/

ABOUT OPENCLINICA

OpenClinica accelerates clinical trials by automating data acquisition through its software-as-a-service platform. Offering a secure bridge between healthcare and research, OpenClinica is trusted by the world's foremost life science companies, academic institutions, and government entities and has been used in more than 10,000 studies involving over five million patients. OpenClinica is proud to support hundreds of small, midsize and large research organizations spanning biotech, pharma, medical device manufacturing and contract research organizations. For more information, visit us at www.openclinica.com

