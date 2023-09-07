OpenClinica Bolsters Decentralized Clinical Trials Toolkit

OpenClinica's DCT toolkit improves patient engagement, access and diversity
NEEDHAM, Mass., September 7th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenClinica debuts eConsent, a complete digital consent solution for improved efficiency, access and patient engagement in clinical trials. OpenClinica Consent is an important addition to the company's decentralized clinical trials (DCT) toolkit, which also includes:
OpenClinica ParticipateTM electronic patient reported outcomes (ePRO) and
OpenClinica UniteTM, an award-winning EHR to EDC integration technology that automates source data acquisition from EHRs and EMRs to clinical trial research databases (EDCs) and case report forms (eCRFs) at scale.
"At OpenClinica, we have long been committed to helping sites and sponsors improve patient participation, engagement and diversity in clinical trials," said Ben Baumann, OpenClinica Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer. "Clinical trials can easily integrate OpenClinica Consent with our family of patient engagement and DCT solutions to provide an end-to-end patient journey or use it as a standalone tool."
In May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released new draft guidance to advance decentralized clinical trials. The draft guidance expands on the 2020 agency recommendations and is intended to "increase the breadth and diversity of participants in clinical trials and improve accessibility for those with rare diseases or mobility challenges."
Bauman recently wrote a blog about five of the reasons electronic informed consent for clinical trials (eICF) matters to patients and clinical trial researchers. To read Baumann's blog, click here
ABOUT OPENCLINICA
OpenClinica accelerates clinical trials by automating data acquisition through its software-as-a-service platform. Offering a secure bridge between healthcare and research, OpenClinica is trusted by the world's foremost life science companies, academic institutions, and government entities and has been used in more than 10,000 studies involving over five million patients. OpenClinica is proud to support hundreds of small, midsize and large research organizations spanning biotech, pharma, medical device manufacturing and contract research organizations. For more information, visit us at www.openclinica.com
