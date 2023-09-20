OpenClinica Strengthens Commitment to eSource and SMART on FHIR

OpenClinica's commitment to eSource and SMART on FHIR is second to none," emphasized Cal Collins. "We're proud to join the eSource Implementation Consortium and support the critical work the taskforce is doing to more quickly and efficiently integrate real-world data into clinical research. Tweet this

The eSource Implementation Consortium (Consortium) comprises leading biopharmaceutical firms, academic medical centers, and healthcare technology providers with the vision of enabling a faster digital exchange of clinical research source data from academic medical sites to industry sponsors' EDC/Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS) to support faster decision making and improve patient safety. The Consortium seeks to streamline existing data transfer processes to free up site staff to focus on higher value patient touchpoints and bring efficiencies to sites.

In June, Collins led an educational session at DIA 2023 that highlighted the tremendous impact of SMART on FHIR on the usefulness of real-world data. The theme of his DIA presentation was how SMART on FHIR improves the clinical workflow, enables clinical trials to integrate RWD in a non-disruptive way, and ultimately reduces burnout among clinical trial researchers.

OpenClinica and Collins have created eSource and SMART on FHIR educational resources, including:

The OpenClinica playbook, Fast-tracking clinical trials with automated source data capture.

An interview with Applied Clinical Trials, which can be viewed at: https://www.appliedclinicaltrialsonline.com/view/cal-collins-discusses-the-near-term-and-long-term-future-of-smart-on-fhir.

An interview with Pharma Commerce Editor, Nicholas Saraceno : https://www.pharmaceuticalcommerce.com/view/cal-collins-discusses-smart-on-fhir-and-supply-chains

: https://www.pharmaceuticalcommerce.com/view/cal-collins-discusses-smart-on-fhir-and-supply-chains An interview with Liza Laws , Senior Editor of Outsourcing-Pharma & BioPharma-Reporter. To read the transcript, visit: https://www.outsourcing-pharma.com/Article/2023/07/03/dia-global-interview-cal-collins-ceo-openclinica

