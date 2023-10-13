OpenCV Welcomes Intuitivo and the Dronecode Foundation as New Bronze Members, Expanding the OpenCV Ecosystem

"OpenCV isn't just the world's largest computer vision library because of its robust code—it thrives because of the community that learns from it, contributes to it, and supports it. [...] By supporting one another, we don't just build better software; we build a better future for computer vision." Tweet this

"As a new Bronze member of the OpenCV Organization, I can't emphasize enough how critical our collective efforts are. OpenCV isn't just the world's largest computer vision library because of its robust code—it thrives because of the community that learns from it, contributes to it, and supports it. In this vibrant ecosystem, each one of us is both a student and a teacher. By supporting one another, we don't just build better software; we build a better future for computer vision." said Jose Benitez Genes, Founder and Director AI at Intuitivo.

The Dronecode Foundation, a key player in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and drone industry, is enthusiastic about unifying the power of OpenCV and its global community with their own open source software, PX4 Autopilot for drones. This partnership highlights their commitment to advancing UAV technologies through open source.

"The robotics industry is going through a significant transformation, partly fueled by the increasingly affordable hardware but mainly driven by the enormous success of open-source projects like ROS, OpenCV, and PX4 Autopilot," said Ramón Roche, GM @ Dronecode Foundation. "We are proud to become a member of the OpenCV Organization, and we hope to continue to grow stronger bonds between our communities."

The addition of Intuitivo and the Dronecode Foundation to the OpenCV Bronze Membership program is a testament to OpenCV's dedication to fostering collaboration among a global community of innovators. By welcoming these esteemed members, OpenCV further solidifies its position as a trailblazer in the field of computer vision, paving the way for a brighter, more advanced future.

