OpenELA Publishes Enterprise Linux Sources Compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.5

Automated repo management process used by OpenELA delivers sources in one day, enabling organizations and individuals to build RHEL 9.5-compatible enterprise Linux distributions rapidly.

RENO, Nev., and AUSTIN, Texas, and LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Open Enterprise Linux Association (OpenELA) has published enterprise Linux sources compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 9.5. OpenELA is a non-profit resource for independent software vendors (ISVs), independent hardware vendors (IHVs), processor manufacturers, cloud service providers (CSPs), telecommunications providers, government and public sector organizations, and other organizations that need rapid, reliable, secure and free access to enterprise Linux sources to create downstream builds.

RHEL 9.5 was released by Red Hat on November 13, and compatible sources were made available through OpenELA the following day, illustrating the speed and efficacy of the directed automation processes that OpenELA announced in July. OpenELA's efficient release process ensures that builders of enterprise Linux distributions can quickly leverage the benefits of the latest versions of reliable, secure, and actually open source enterprise Linux.

Anyone can access the v9.5 repos at https://github.com/orgs/openela-main/repositories.

OpenELA exists to deliver open source code, tools, and systems for the community. Core tenets include full compliance with this existing standard, swift updates and secure fixes, transparency, community and ensuring that these resources remain free and redistributable for all. OpenELA welcomes all organizations focused on delivering reliable and secure access to enterprise Linux packages and build systems. OpenELA seeks to build robust, community-driven standards that ensure impartiality and equilibrium in the broad EL ecosystem. For more information about getting involved with OpenELA, please visit http://www.OpenELA.org/join.

