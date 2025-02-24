OpenExchange Strengthens Leadership Team with Andrew Denlow as SVP, Global Sales

"Our growth has been the result of both technology and true care for our clients, and Andrew's DNA represents the exact strengths we bring to every meeting we deliver." Mark Loehr, OpenExchange CEO. Post this

According to OpenExchange CEO, Mark Loehr, the interview process for this hire did not follow the traditional route. "I wanted to get out of the office, so I asked Andrew if he would be up for a walking interview. We ended up walking 10 miles through New York City and Central Park, and about the time we got past the zoo, I knew we had the opportunity to hire someone very special," Loehr shared.

"We have admired Andrew from afar for some time," said Loehr. "Our growth has been the result of both technology and true care for our clients, and Andrew's DNA represents the exact strengths we bring to every meeting we deliver."

"I'm truly honored and excited to start this next chapter with the OpenExchange team!" said Andrew Denlow. "The warm and winning culture that Mark, Allen, Emilia and team have created blew me away. OpenExchange has built an exceptional reputation for delivering world-class, professionally managed virtual meetings and events for some of the most influential organizations worldwide. I look forward to working with the amazing team and leveraging my experience to help accelerate OpenExchange's growth and success with customers. I am so excited for the journey ahead!"

This past year, OpenExchange introduced OE Passport® for Earnings to the global investor relations community. OpenExchange's experience in managing more than 500,000 virtual meetings and conferences since 2020 prompted their experts to develop a new set of best practices for earnings communications with higher quality audio, crystal-clear video, and a familiar point of entry for both hosts and participants. The positive feedback has been overwhelming prompting use case expansion across corporate services, including corporate communications, product launches, and Key Opinion Leader (KOL) events.

About OpenExchange:

OpenExchange is chosen by the most demanding industries in the world as their virtual communications partner. We make virtual and hybrid meetings & events work, regardless of technology, complexity, location, or time of day. Our global team of skilled professionals, combined with advanced technology and fastidious planning results in unmatched satisfaction. To learn more, visit www.openexc.com.

