OpenIAM Appoints Abhishek Chakraborty as Country Manager, India & SAARC

Appointment accelerates OpenIAM's go-to-market momentum in India and SAARC as demand for unified identity security grows across regulated industries.

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y., April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenIAM, a leading provider of a unified Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform for mid to large enterprises in regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Chakraborty as Country Manager, India & SAARC. In this role, Abhishek will lead OpenIAM's sales strategy and execution across India and the broader SAARC region, driving enterprise customer acquisition, deepening channel partnerships, and accelerating the company's growth in one of Asia Pacific's most dynamic and high-growth markets.

India and the SAARC region represent a significant growth opportunity for OpenIAM, as enterprises increasingly look to modernize their identity infrastructure in response to evolving regulatory mandates — including India's Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, and cybersecurity frameworks issued by the RBI and SEBI. OpenIAM's unified identity security platform is well positioned to help organizations in regulated industries meet these compliance requirements while simplifying identity operations across their workforce and customer base.

Abhishek brings over 13 years of enterprise technology and cybersecurity sales experience, with a strong track record of building high-performing teams, forging channel partnerships, and delivering significant revenue growth across the India and SAARC markets.

He joins OpenIAM from Check Point Software Technologies, where he spent 8 years in progressive sales leadership roles. Most recently, as Regional Manager – Lead, North & East India including Bangladesh and Nepal.

Before Check Point, Abhishek spent approximately 6 years at BT Global Services (India) as a Senior Account Manager, where he managed named enterprise accounts, drove business development across connectivity, security, cloud, and collaboration solutions.

"India and the SAARC region are central to OpenIAM's growth strategy in Asia Pacific, and Abhishek is exactly the right leader to drive that," said Ameet Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of OpenIAM. "His deep expertise in enterprise cybersecurity, his nuanced understanding of India's regulatory and compliance landscape, and his proven ability to build winning teams and channel ecosystems make him ideally suited to lead this market. We're thrilled to welcome him to the team."

OpenIAM enables organizations in highly regulated industries to simplify identity operations by unifying governance, access controls, and lifecycle management across employees, partners, and customers. By consolidating traditionally fragmented IAM capabilities — spanning IAM, IGA, PIM/PAM, CIAM, Consent Management, and Privacy — into a single platform, OpenIAM reduces operational complexity, improves audit readiness, and provides a scalable foundation for long-term digital growth.

"I'm delighted to join OpenIAM at such an exciting stage of its growth in Asia Pacific," said Abhishek Chakraborty, Country Manager, India & SAARC. "Enterprises across India and the SAARC region are navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment, and identity security is at the heart of their digital transformation strategies. OpenIAM's unified platform addresses the full spectrum of IAM needs — from workforce and customer identity to governance and privileged access — making it a compelling proposition for the market. I look forward to building strong customer relationships and a robust partner ecosystem to drive meaningful growth in the region."

This appointment follows OpenIAM's recent announcement of Veneet Sharma as Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific, and reflects the company's continued investment in building a strong, experienced regional team to support its APAC expansion. OpenIAM has an established cross-functional presence in India spanning engineering, sales, marketing, and customer support, operating through OpenIAM Pvt Ltd, and is pursuing Make in India certification to further support regulated enterprises and public-sector customers.

About OpenIAM

OpenIAM is a leading provider of a unified Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform for mid to large enterprises in regulated industries. The OpenIAM platform enables organizations to manage identities, access, governance, and compliance across employees, partners, and customers from a single, integrated solution.

For more information, visit https://www.openiam.com.

Media Contact

Ameet Shah, OpenIAM, 1 9148061281, [email protected], https://www.openiam.com/

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SOURCE OpenIAM