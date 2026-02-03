OpenIAM Appoints Veneet Sharma as Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific

OpenIAM strengthens regional execution across regulated mid-market and large enterprise customers.

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenIAM, a leading provider of a unified Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform for mid to large enterprises in regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Veneet Sharma as Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Veneet will lead OpenIAM's APAC go-to-market strategy, scaling regional sales execution and building a strong partner ecosystem to support the company's next phase of growth.

APAC represents a high-growth opportunity for OpenIAM, particularly as enterprises across the region look to modernize their identity infrastructure in response to increasing regulatory, privacy, and compliance requirements. Building on its success in the United States and Western Europe, OpenIAM is expanding its focus in APAC to replicate its proven identity platform adoption model in a region experiencing rapid digital transformation and growing demand across both workforce and customer identity use cases.

OpenIAM's expansion in APAC builds on an established foundation, including an established, cross-functional team in India spanning engineering, sales, marketing, and customer support, the formation of OpenIAM Pvt Ltd, and ongoing local initiatives such as Make in India certification to support regulated enterprises and public-sector customers. These investments position OpenIAM to deliver localized execution while maintaining global product consistency.

Veneet brings more than 27+ years of experience in enterprise technology and cybersecurity sales leadership, with a strong track record of building regional organizations, scaling new markets, and driving consistent revenue growth. He has held senior leadership roles at Thales, British Telecom (BT), and Cisco Systems, leading complex, multi-country sales teams and executing large-scale engagements across regulated & unregulated industries.

Most recently, Veneet served as Regional Sales Director – Authentication Sales, APJ at Thales, where he built and scaled sales teams across multiple APAC geographies, attained significant YoY revenue growth, and built robust partner ecosystems spanning across global system integrators, managed service providers, and regional channel partners. His experience in working with enterprises navigating authentication, compliance, and identity modernization initiatives closely aligns with OpenIAM's unified Workforce and Customer Identity platform.

"In APAC, OpenIAM serves two clear customer segments: regulated mid-sized enterprises seeking a scalable, efficient identity platform, and large enterprises requiring deep governance, compliance, and multi-country support," said Ameet Shah, Chief Marketing Officer of OpenIAM. "Veneet's ability to operate across both motions—while building partner-led scale—makes him the right leader to accelerate our growth in the region. His experience significantly strengthens our execution capability as we expand from a position of strength globally."

OpenIAM enables organizations in highly regulated industries to simplify identity operations by unifying governance, access controls, and lifecycle management across employees, partners, and customers. By consolidating traditionally fragmented IAM capabilities into a single platform, OpenIAM reduces operational complexity, improves audit readiness, and provides a scalable foundation for long-term digital growth.

"I'm excited to join OpenIAM at a pivotal stage in its global expansion," said Veneet Sharma, Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific. "Across APAC, enterprises are looking for modern identity platforms that can address end to end IAM use cases – be it workforce, customer, governance, privileged identities or consent management, while meeting increasingly complex regulatory demands. OpenIAM's unified approach is well positioned for this market, and I look forward to building a strong regional organization and partner ecosystem to support customers on their digital transformation journeys."

With this appointment, OpenIAM reinforces its long-term commitment to the Asia Pacific region while continuing to focus on growth and customer success in its core markets in the United States and Western Europe.

OpenIAM is a leading provider of a unified Workforce and Customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) platform for mid to large enterprises in regulated industries. The OpenIAM platform enables organizations to manage identities, access, governance, and compliance across employees, partners, and customers from a single, integrated solution.

