OpenIAM Selected For Endless Frontier Labs 2025-2026 Cohort

OpenIAM has been selected to join the Endless Frontier Labs 2025-2026 cohort alongside 100 ground-breaking companies! We look forward to working with EFL mentors, NYU Stern MBA students, and the rest of the companies selected for the Digital Tech track.

CORTLANDT MANOR, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Endless Frontier Labs (EFL), a program for early-stage science and technology-based startups at New York University Stern School of Business, is structured to optimize each startup's chance of scaling into a successful company through a goals-based mentoring process. EFL mentors are experienced entrepreneurs who have built and exited successful companies, world-renowned scientists and technical experts, and well-known venture capital and angel investors.

Over nine months, EFL mentors work with admitted founders to set goals for the startups to accomplish and act as an informal advisory board to guide founders on how best to scale their businesses. Startups making progress are able to attract financing from investors in the program.

Consistent with its mission as a non-profit, EFL is a founders-first program and charges no equity or fees from participating startups. No NYU affiliation or relocation to NYC is required to participate. The program is appropriate for founders from around the world seeking deep connections to the thriving New York ecosystem or U.S. markets.

"Our mission is to bridge the gap between science and markets. We believe business strategy, validation by scientific peers, and connections to investors are critical for the successful commercialization of scientific breakthroughs. To that end, EFL provides founders access to an unparalleled network of business coaches, scientists, investors, and Stern MBA students to help transform their ideas into high-growth businesses," said NYU Stern Professor Deepak Hegde, Founding Director of EFL.

More About EFL

Endless Frontier Labs (EFL) is a nine-month program at NYU Stern for early-stage science- and technology-based startups. Startup founders are advised by serial entrepreneurs, investors, and technical mentors to accomplish individualized business goals at eight-week intervals. These goals are designed to maximize each startup's chance of growing into a high-growth business. Startups that fail to make progress can be cut from the program at mentor's discretion in order to optimize resources for startups that are excelling. Those that meet their goals are likely to attract investment from EFL mentors, as well as from one of the many venture capital firms that are represented in the program. While companies in the EFL program do not require an NYU affiliation to participate, all companies will benefit from access to and support from NYU scientists and Stern MBA students. As EFL is a non-profit academic initiative of New York University's Stern School of Business, EFL does not take equity or collect fees from startups. Further information and FAQ can be found on EFL's website and can be found on LinkedIn, and Twitter for regular updates.

Media Contact

Ameet Shah, OpenIAM, 1 8589357561, [email protected], https://www.openiam.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE OpenIAM