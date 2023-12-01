OpenInfra Asia Seats Its First Advisory Board to Guide Regional Efforts to Promote and Protect Open Source Infrastructure

The establishment of OIF Asia will accelerate the development of virtualization and container technologies, promote deep collaboration and cooperation among Asian members, and inject new strength and vitality into the development of open source in Asia Post this

Advancing open source infrastructure in the region

Discussing regional strategic issues

Gathering regional feedback and elevating local voices

Coordinating local communities and events

Conducting regional business development and market research

Providing local programs for nurturing the next generation of open source contributors

The inaugural advisory board of OpenInfra Asia comprises:

Platinum Member Representatives:

Richard Bian , Ant Group

, Ant Group Zhou Junyi, Huawei

Gold Member Representatives:

Shuquan Huang , 99cloud

, 99cloud Xiangyu Li , China Mobile

, China Mobile Huaxing Zhang , China Telecom

, China Telecom Yulong Liu , China Unicom

, China Unicom James Guo , H3C

, H3C Brin Zhang, Inspur

Young Gwang Kim , Okestro

, Okestro Xiang Li , ZTE

Local Community Representatives

Hasegawa Akihiro , AXLBIT

, AXLBIT Nguyen Trong Vinh , Viettel

, Viettel Vipin Rathi , eOTF

, eOTF Saputro Aryulianto, Btech

The newly seated advisory board convened its first meeting earlier this week. Organizations wishing to participate in OpenInfra Asia can submit contact information here, and ongoing discussions can be followed on the public mailing list.

Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation, said, "We are excited to announce that OpenInfra Asia now has seated an advisory board comprising the representatives of many of the organizations in Asia that are most dedicated to open source. Under the leadership of these advisors, OpenInfra Asia will spearhead more collaboration, innovation and ecosystem growth for open infrastructure in the region than ever before. We are grateful for their willingness to lead and look forward to supporting a productive agenda that will help the open infrastructure community in Asia excel and grow."

"As a dedicated effort of collaboration among open source communities in Asia, Ant Group is very excited to see the establishment of OpenInfra Asia. Its mission is well aligned with ours: accelerating regional technology innovation with open source infrastructure software, promoting the cloud infrastructure market, and expanding ecosystem development in Asia," — Richard Bian, director of Open Source Program Office, Ant Group

"The establishment of OIF Asia will accelerate the development of virtualization and container technologies, promote deep collaboration and cooperation among Asian members, and inject new strength and vitality into the development of open source in Asia." — Zhou Junyi, general manager of cloud network and open source, Huawei

OpenInfra Days China Convenes In Person, Friday, December 1

On Friday, December 1, the OpenInfra Asia community will convene in Beijing for the first in-person OpenInfra Days China to be held since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its seventh year, this event organized by community volunteers features presentations on a wide range of topics, including cloud computing, DPUs, virtualization, container security, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and more. This year's event also highlights cloud infrastructure for AI workloads, sustainable computing, OpenStack and Kubernetes integration, and Computing Force Network (CFN). Attendees will benefit from insightful keynotes, panel discussions, technical sessions, workshops and hands-on demonstrations. Learn more and sign up for the conference here.

The OpenInfra Foundation welcomes individual members; to learn more, visit https://openinfra.dev/join/individual/. If your organization is interested in joining the OpenInfra Foundation, visit https://openinfra.dev/join/members/.

About the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation)

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and data center clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev

Media Contact

Allison Price, OpenInfra Foundation, 5128278633, [email protected], www.openinfra.dev

Jenny Fowler, Cathey Communications, 8654056380, [email protected], www.cathey.co

SOURCE OpenInfra Foundation