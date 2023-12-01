OpenInfra Asia Seats Its First Advisory Board to Guide Regional Efforts to Promote and Protect Open Source Infrastructure

OpenInfra Asia aims to strengthen community coalitions and ensure key open source infrastructure technologies continue to be developed in the open.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation) announced today that OpenInfra Asia has seated its first advisory board to lend a voice and strategic guidance to the regional OpenInfra ecosystem as it promotes and protects open source communities and the technologies they develop. The OpenInfra community in Asia has rapidly expanded in recent years and currently represents about 40% of individual OpenInfra Foundation members worldwide.
OpenInfra Asia, based in Singapore, was launched at the OpenInfra Summit in June as a regional hub supported by the OpenInfra Foundation. OpenInfra Asia's mission is to grow and sustain a strong and vibrant regional ecosystem that collaborates openly to keep developing vital open source software technologies. Participants in OpenInfra Asia will join together in:
- Advancing open source infrastructure in the region
- Discussing regional strategic issues
- Gathering regional feedback and elevating local voices
- Coordinating local communities and events
- Conducting regional business development and market research
- Providing local programs for nurturing the next generation of open source contributors
The inaugural advisory board of OpenInfra Asia comprises:
Platinum Member Representatives:
- Richard Bian, Ant Group
- Zhou Junyi, Huawei
Gold Member Representatives:
- Shuquan Huang, 99cloud
- Xiangyu Li, China Mobile
- Huaxing Zhang, China Telecom
- Yulong Liu, China Unicom
- James Guo, H3C
- Brin Zhang, Inspur
- Young Gwang Kim, Okestro
- Xiang Li, ZTE
Local Community Representatives
- Hasegawa Akihiro, AXLBIT
- Nguyen Trong Vinh, Viettel
- Vipin Rathi, eOTF
- Saputro Aryulianto, Btech
The newly seated advisory board convened its first meeting earlier this week. Organizations wishing to participate in OpenInfra Asia can submit contact information here, and ongoing discussions can be followed on the public mailing list.
Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation, said, "We are excited to announce that OpenInfra Asia now has seated an advisory board comprising the representatives of many of the organizations in Asia that are most dedicated to open source. Under the leadership of these advisors, OpenInfra Asia will spearhead more collaboration, innovation and ecosystem growth for open infrastructure in the region than ever before. We are grateful for their willingness to lead and look forward to supporting a productive agenda that will help the open infrastructure community in Asia excel and grow."
"As a dedicated effort of collaboration among open source communities in Asia, Ant Group is very excited to see the establishment of OpenInfra Asia. Its mission is well aligned with ours: accelerating regional technology innovation with open source infrastructure software, promoting the cloud infrastructure market, and expanding ecosystem development in Asia," — Richard Bian, director of Open Source Program Office, Ant Group
"The establishment of OIF Asia will accelerate the development of virtualization and container technologies, promote deep collaboration and cooperation among Asian members, and inject new strength and vitality into the development of open source in Asia." — Zhou Junyi, general manager of cloud network and open source, Huawei
OpenInfra Days China Convenes In Person, Friday, December 1
On Friday, December 1, the OpenInfra Asia community will convene in Beijing for the first in-person OpenInfra Days China to be held since the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Now in its seventh year, this event organized by community volunteers features presentations on a wide range of topics, including cloud computing, DPUs, virtualization, container security, edge computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and more. This year's event also highlights cloud infrastructure for AI workloads, sustainable computing, OpenStack and Kubernetes integration, and Computing Force Network (CFN). Attendees will benefit from insightful keynotes, panel discussions, technical sessions, workshops and hands-on demonstrations. Learn more and sign up for the conference here.
The OpenInfra Foundation welcomes individual members; to learn more, visit https://openinfra.dev/join/individual/. If your organization is interested in joining the OpenInfra Foundation, visit https://openinfra.dev/join/members/.
About the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation)
The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and data center clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev
