OpenInfra Europe Seats Its First Advisory Board to Guide Regional Efforts to Promote and Protect Open Source Infrastructure

The inaugural advisory board of OpenInfra Europe comprises:

Platinum Member Representative:

Phil Robb , Ericsson, Chairperson

Gold Member Representatives:

Johan Christenson , Cleura

, Cleura Tytus Kurek , Canonical

, Canonical Sebastian Wenner , Deutsche Telekom

Silver Member Representatives:

Celine Bousquet , Societe Generale

, Societe Generale Eric Kessels , Fairbanks

, Fairbanks Stig Telfer , StackHPC

Associate Member Representative:

Kurt Garloff , Sovereign Cloud Stack / Open Source Business Alliance

Individual Representatives:

Soumaya Msallem, Red Hat

Allison Randal

Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation, said, "We are privileged to announce that OpenInfra Europe now has a slate of advisory board members with unparalleled credentials and who represent organizations that rank among Europe's most dedicated open source advocates. It is a critical time for these leaders to give voice to a community that needs representation in policy issues, particularly as Europe leads the world in establishing regulations—such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act and the EU AI Act—that can have profound impacts on open infrastructure software and the communities that build it. In addition, under the leadership of these advisors, OpenInfra Europe has the opportunity to spearhead more collaboration, innovation and ecosystem growth for open infrastructure in the region than ever before."

OpenInfra Europe (based in Belgium) shares the same purpose and mission as the OpenInfra Foundation. In particular, this regional hub allows participants to engage in focused collaboration and provides a basis for coalition between industry, academia and government. Participants in OpenInfra Europe will join together in:

Advancing open source infrastructure in the region

Discussing regional strategic issues

Gathering regional feedback and elevating local voices

Coordinating local communities and events

Conducting regional business development and market research

Providing local programs for nurturing the next generation of open source contributors

The newly seated advisory board will convene for its first meeting on October 19, 2023.

"Collaborative software development has radically accelerated the world's evolution to digital infrastructure platforms over the past ten years, and Ericsson is a proud participant in this effort driving the functionality needed by our Telecom and Enterprise customers. With the creation of OpenInfra Europe we will be able to focus on the unique needs and opportunities of the region and foster new collaborations across academia, government and industry to address them. Ericsson also looks forward to working with OpenInfra Europe to share the unique principles that underpin the success of open source collaboration with regulatory bodies to ensure that as we build impactful legislation to improve the safety of all Europeans, we also continue to allow open source collaboration to flourish." — Phil Robb, head of Ericsson Software Technology (EST) and general manager of Ericsson Software Technology USA, Ericsson

"The OpenInfra Foundation has built thriving communities defined by rules that make collaboration and open source empowerment really work. We are in strong need of more empowered users in Europe as the Sovereignty debates clearly show. OSB Alliance's Sovereign Cloud Stack project is our contribution to deliver the open standards, software and skills. We expect that the existence of an EU-based hub will help us to have the right events, initiatives and conversations with the local community, society and industry." — Kurt Garloff, CTO, Sovereign Cloud Stack

The OpenInfra Foundation welcomes individual members; to learn more, visit https://openinfra.dev/join/individual/. If your organization is interested in joining the OpenInfra Foundation, visit https://openinfra.dev/join/members/.

About the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OpenInfra Foundation)

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and data center clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev

