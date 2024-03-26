OpenInfra Foundation Announces 2024 Event Schedule Featuring OpenInfra Summit Asia and OpenInfra Days Europe

The slate of [2024 OpenInfra Foundation] events reflects the organization's new "community powered" approach in which regional OpenInfra Summits, meetups and other gatherings will be developed by the community for the community. Post this

***Regional OpenInfra Summit Asia***: September 3-4

Suwon Convention Center

Suwon, South Korea

CFP deadline is May 29

In addition, community organizers in Europe have issued Calls for Presentations for OpenInfra Days Europe, a series of community-powered OpenInfra Days and meetups throughout May and June. The lineup OpenInfra Days Europe events currently scheduled for 2024 includes:

OpenInfra Day Sweden: May 7

Volvohallen, Gothenburg, Sweden

OpenInfra Day Germany x Sovereign Cloud Stack Summit: May 14 -15

Villa Elisabeth, Berlin, Germany

CFP deadline is March 28

OpenInfra Day Turkiye: May 20

Albert Long Hall Cultural Center, Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkiye

CFP deadline is April 30

OpenInfra Day France: May 22

EDF Lab Paris-Saclay, Palaiseau, France

CFP deadline is April 12

Switzerland Meetup: June 6

CERN, Geneva, Switzerland

"The OpenInfra community is truly global, with a membership representing over 187 countries, and yet each region has slightly different priorities and challenges," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "We want to make sure that those regional concerns are heard, reflected in our strategies, and elevated through our communications and events. So one of our initiatives for 2024 was to transition from a global event strategy to a regional one. We couldn't be more delighted with how the OpenInfra community has responded. Our organizational and individual members are stepping up in force to host, sponsor, organize and attend these events, offering more opportunities for our members to collaborate at the regional level."

