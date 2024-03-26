OpenInfra Foundation Announces 2024 Event Schedule Featuring OpenInfra Summit Asia and OpenInfra Days Europe

The OpenInfra community, a global collaboration of 110,000 people across over 180 countries, is stepping up to offer more regional opportunities for members to meet, collaborate, address regional issues.
AUSTIN, Texas, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Open Infrastructure (OpenInfra) Foundation today announced the lineup of OpenInfra events for 2024. The slate of events reflects the organization's new "community powered" approach in which regional OpenInfra Summits, meetups and other gatherings will be developed by the community for the community.
The community-powered OpenInfra Summit will be piloted in 2024 by Korean community organizers in collaboration with fellow organizers from various regions of Asia. The OpenInfra Summit Asia will be co-located with the OCP Regional Summit APAC. The Call for Presentations is open, collecting open source software and hardware stories across a variety of topics and trends like AI, sustainability, public, private and hybrid cloud, and more.
***Regional OpenInfra Summit Asia***: September 3-4
Suwon Convention Center
Suwon, South Korea
CFP deadline is May 29
In addition, community organizers in Europe have issued Calls for Presentations for OpenInfra Days Europe, a series of community-powered OpenInfra Days and meetups throughout May and June. The lineup OpenInfra Days Europe events currently scheduled for 2024 includes:
OpenInfra Day Sweden: May 7
Volvohallen, Gothenburg, Sweden
Register here
OpenInfra Day Germany x Sovereign Cloud Stack Summit: May 14 -15
Villa Elisabeth, Berlin, Germany
Register here
CFP deadline is March 28
OpenInfra Day Turkiye: May 20
Albert Long Hall Cultural Center, Boğaziçi University, Istanbul, Turkiye
Register here
CFP deadline is April 30
OpenInfra Day France: May 22
EDF Lab Paris-Saclay, Palaiseau, France
Register here
CFP deadline is April 12
Switzerland Meetup: June 6
CERN, Geneva, Switzerland
Register here
Sponsorship information for each event is available here. Sign up to be notified when further event details are published.
"The OpenInfra community is truly global, with a membership representing over 187 countries, and yet each region has slightly different priorities and challenges," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "We want to make sure that those regional concerns are heard, reflected in our strategies, and elevated through our communications and events. So one of our initiatives for 2024 was to transition from a global event strategy to a regional one. We couldn't be more delighted with how the OpenInfra community has responded. Our organizational and individual members are stepping up in force to host, sponsor, organize and attend these events, offering more opportunities for our members to collaborate at the regional level."
