OpenInfra Foundation Announces South Korean Cloud Leader Okestro Has Elevated Its Support to Platinum Membership

The company's initial focus was on developing and delivering cutting-edge cloud software solutions specifically designed for multi hybrid cloud data centers. Recently, however, the company announced that it is expanding its portfolio of services to support cloud native IT from end to end—including diagnosis, configuration, development, construction and operation—to help customers achieve their business goals based on open source software like OpenStack and Kubernetes.

In December 2023, Okestro secured a Series B investment of KRW 130 billion, bringing its recognized corporate valuation to KRW 630 billion. Okestro plans to intensify efforts to recruit and develop essential talent, particularly in cloud and artificial intelligence (AI). The company also intends to rapidly expand the "Okestro Cloud Platform Ecosystem" globally in the swiftly growing cloud market through active mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

"Okestro is a strong advocate of OpenStack and the open source ecosystem," said Young Gwang Kim, CEO of Okestro. "As we expand our scope of cloud native services to address customer needs from end to end, OpenStack and open source will continue to play a vital role in our strategy of providing customers with the optimal orchestration platforms for their needs. We're doubling down on our support of the OpenInfra Foundation and will continue to actively participate in OpenInfra Foundation community activities. We will also take an active role in OpenInfra Asia, collaborating with others to address regional issues and together demonstrating a leadership position in the global cloud ecosystem."

"Few companies in the world have spearheaded their country's digital transformation to the extent that Okestro has, and few companies have experienced their rate of growth," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "We are thrilled with their decision to elevate their support to the Platinum level. The OpenInfra community is grateful for Okestro's dedication to contributing to the OpenStack project, their sponsorship of the OpenInfra Summit, their active participation in OpenInfra Asia, and the resources they devote to supporting developers and entrepreneurs in the open source ecosystem."

***OpenInfra Foundation Partnering with Community to Pilot Regional OpenInfra Summit in South Korea***

After a decade of hosting international summits, the OpenInfra Foundation is shifting its event strategy in 2024 to a "community-powered" approach in which regional OpenInfra Summits, meetups and other gatherings will be developed by the community for the community.

The community-powered OpenInfra Summit is being piloted in 2024 by the OpenInfra Korea User Group, in collaboration with fellow organizers from various regions of Asia. The OpenInfra Summit Asia, September 3 - 4, will be co-located with the OCP Regional Summit APAC. Okestro is participating as a Silver sponsor and presenting a session around cost optimization strategies for private cloud through machine learning-based workload prediction.

See a full list of community-powered OpenInfra events.

***Okestro Among Global Leaders Supporting OpenInfra Foundation***

Okestro joins over 560 supporting organizations who are advancing the mission of building open source communities who write software that runs in production. Okestro joins Platinum members Ant Group, Ericsson, Huawei, Microsoft and Wind River to define the future of open source powered infrastructure.

***About the Open Infrastructure Foundation***

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev

