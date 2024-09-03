OpenInfra Foundation Reports Surge in OpenStack Momentum as Community Hosts OpenInfra Summit Asia

"OpenStack allows us to avoid vendor lock-in and allows us to customize our infrastructure to meet our specific needs," explained Tad Van Fleet, GEICO distinguished architect. "We can integrate various open-source tools and platforms, which is something we couldn't do with proprietary systems." Post this

***Migrations from VMware to OpenStack Accelerating***

Following the acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, many VMware users are anticipating extreme price increases. Cloud analysis firm Cloud Bolt surveyed 300 VMware users and found that 73% expect more than a 100% price hike under Broadcom's ownership. Worried about their bottomline, many VMware users are looking for alternatives and choosing OpenStack.

A white paper published today by the OpenInfra Foundation — Migrating from VMware to OpenStack: Optimizing your Infrastructure to Save Money and Avoid Vendor-Lock-in — documents many reasons to move from VMware to OpenStack, ranging from technical to pragmatic business reasons. The paper, authored by veteran technology journalist Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, also explores important considerations for migration and support options offered by numerous vendors in the OpenStack ecosystem. One such option, MigrateKit, will be demonstrated live during the summit keynote.

GEICO, an American insurance giant, is currently making the migration from VMware to OpenStack. "OpenStack allows us to avoid vendor lock-in and allows us to customize our infrastructure to meet our specific needs," explained Tad Van Fleet, GEICO distinguished architect. "We can integrate various open-source tools and platforms, which is something we couldn't do with proprietary systems. Additionally, OpenStack's community-driven development model means we can contribute back and benefit from innovations made by others."

***Synergy of "Open Infrastructure Blueprint" Drives OpenStack Adoption***

Open infrastructure can scale and integrate with other technologies to reach the needs of almost any use case. One collection of open source projects in particular has gained prominence and wide-spread adoption as a powerful, top-to-bottom, open source infrastructure stack: Linux, OpenStack and Kubernetes.

As explored in a second white paper to be released today by the OpenInfra community, this "Open Infrastructure Blueprint" empowers users to deploy container-based, virtual machine-based, and bare metal-based workloads in the same infrastructure instead of dividing up workloads across multiple infrastructure providers. In particular, using OpenStack and Kubernetes together produces multiple opportunities to enhance the functionality of both platforms beyond what they each provide on their own. The unique ability for OpenStack and other open source projects to seamlessly integrate is illustrated through the OpenInfra Universe, an evolving landscape of the open source solutions to build open infrastructure.

These advantages are being embraced by thousands of users of all sizes and across industries, including many "mega-users" running a million cores or more of OpenStack.

***Open Infrastructure Drives Innovation Amid Global IT Industry Challenges***

Organizations have different infrastructure needs today due to rapidly evolving technologies and global IT industry challenges, ranging from licensing changes, open hardware integration, and digital sovereignty to supporting AI workloads and increased security concerns. During his keynote address, Mark Collier, COO of the OpenInfra Foundation, will describe how the OpenInfra community is addressing each of these trends by applying its software formula for open development to drive worldwide innovation.

"The strength of the OpenInfra community is its ability to collaborate globally to create the software the world needs to power advancement," said Collier. "Ten years ago, the largest mobile carriers in the world came to our summit and told our community they needed open source network function virtualization to prepare for 4G and 5G, and we delivered. Now nine out of the 10 largest telcos in the world run OpenStack. We're going to do it again for this next generation of infrastructure by bringing everybody together, identifying the gaps, and working to manage the upstream development process. As we'll see at OpenInfra Summit Asia, the work is already well underway with multiple projects and contributors from all over the world."

Collier will point to specific examples, including:

The eight largest banks in France are using OpenStack to address digital sovereignty.

are using OpenStack to address digital sovereignty. The OpenInfra Foundation is collaborating with the Open Compute Project, whose conference is collocated at the Summit, to address open hardware solutions.

OpenInfra Foundation ecosystem members are responding to the demand for OpenStack as a VMware alternative, with 60% of surveyed members already helping at least one customer migrate.

Microsoft and NVIDIA have tapped Kata Containers to provide security for Azure and GPU workloads, respectively.

The fastest supercomputer in the UK is under construction, with OpenStack included in the foundational stack.

NexGen Cloud, one of the top 10 buyers of NVIDIA GPUs, is powered by OpenStack.

OpenStack Caracal included support in Nova for live migrations of vGPUs.

Also during today's keynotes, Dr. Youngjoo Han, vice president and head of Cloud Development Group at Hyundai Motor Group, will highlight OpenStack momentum in the Asia region and present Hyundai's journey of developing HCloud, Hyundai Motor Group's private cloud. HCloud, which includes a compute service based on OpenStack, hosts and supports the connected car service, enabling features such as remote engine start with climate control, on-demand diagnostics and alerts, remote door lock and unlock, and more, for over 10 million vehicles worldwide.

***About OpenInfra Summit Asia***

OpenInfra Summit Asia is the first OpenInfra Summit to be developed by the community for the community. Hosted by the OpenInfra Korea User Group in collaboration with fellow organizers from various regions of Asia, the event on September 3 - 4 is co-located with the OCP Regional Summit APAC at the Suwon Convention Center in Suwon, South Korea. Headline sponsors are KTCloud and Samsung; a list of additional sponsors is available at https://2024.openinfraasia.org/sponsors/. Video recordings of keynote sessions will be posted by the end of the month.

***About the Open Infrastructure Foundation***

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing

