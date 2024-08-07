OpenInfra Foundation Welcomes Mirantis, Long-Time OpenStack Supporter, as Gold Member

Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK) is seeing accelerated adoption as organizations seek to meet digital sovereignty and security requirements and look for cost-effective alternatives to options like VMware. Post this

Mirantis also has been a long-time supporter of the OpenInfra Foundation since it was created as the OpenStack Foundation in 2012. Mirantis CEO Alex Freedland served on the Foundation's board for three years. Mirantis is the administrator of the Certified OpenStack Administrator (COA) exam on behalf of the OpenInfra Foundation and has offered vendor-agnostic OpenStack training to more than 40,000 students.

"Mirantis is a major OpenStack innovator and the first to use containers to deliver a scalable OpenStack control plane," said Randy Bias, vice president of Open Source Strategy & Technology at Mirantis. "Mirantis OpenStack for Kubernetes (MOSK) is seeing accelerated adoption as organizations seek to meet digital sovereignty and security requirements and look for cost-effective alternatives to options like VMware. As a Gold Member, we look forward to expanding even further our contributions to the OpenInfra community."

Mirantis launched MOSK version 24.2 last month, with a Dynamic Resource Balancer (DRB), developed by Mirantis for contribution to OpenStack upstream. DRB automates workload distribution to solve hotspot and "noisy neighbor" problems and is comparable to VMware's Distributed Resource Scheduler. Mirantis is the first to implement this capability for OpenStack without complex dependencies on other services. Learn more at https://docs.mirantis.com/mosk/latest/ref-arch/cloud-services/dynamic-resource-balancer.html.

"Mirantis has played an integral role in OpenStack and the OpenInfra Foundation since 2011 and 2012, respectively, and from the company's founding it has led the way as an innovator in the open infrastructure marketplace," said Thierry Carrez, general manager of the OpenInfra Foundation. "We are delighted with their Gold Member commitment and are excited to see how the company's expanded engagement in the community will spark more innovation and progress — in the software projects themselves, in community collaboration and in ecosystem growth."

Gold Members of the OpenInfra Foundation now include 99Cloud Inc., Bloomberg, Canonical, China Mobile, China Telecom, China Unicom, Cleura, Deutsche Telekom, Mirantis, H3C Technologies Co. Ltd., Red Hat and ZTE. Platinum Members of the OpenInfra Foundation include Ant Group, Ericsson, Huawei, Microsoft, Okestro and Wind River.

***Mirantis at OpenInfra Summit Asia, September 3-4***

Mirantis is a platinum sponsor of OpenInfra Summit Asia. Visit Mirantis at its OpenInfra Summit Asia marketplace booth to hear directly from members of its open source and global business team, who will be providing short demos of the company's products, including VMware migration to MOSK. Mirantis will also be leading four sessions at the summit and one keynote.

***About the Open Infrastructure Foundation***

The OpenInfra Foundation builds communities who write open source infrastructure software that runs in production. With the support of over 110,000 individuals in 187 countries, the OpenInfra Foundation hosts open source projects and communities of practice, including infrastructure for AI, container native apps, edge computing and datacenter clouds. Join the OpenInfra movement: http://www.openinfra.dev

