Opening of Virginia Beach Paris Baguette Café on May 3 as the Brand Continues to Dominate the Bakery Café Space

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Paris Baguette, the bakery café concept with over 4,000 units worldwide, is growing quickly in the US & Canada. With over 200 bakery cafés open in North America and more in development, they are building a strong presence. Paris Baguette continues along an impressive growth trajectory with their upcoming bakery café opening at 638 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA, 23451 on May 3rd. On May 16th, there will be a Ribbon Cutting ceremony at 11am.

The Virginia Beach development is being led by franchisees Huanyu Li and her husband, Bing Han. Li's path to becoming a Paris Baguette franchisee began with a simple love for the brand that grew over more than a decade. While living in New Jersey, she became a regular at local Paris Baguette cafés, drawn in by the quality of the food and welcoming atmosphere. That personal connection inspired her to bring the concept to Virginia Beach alongside her husband, where she's now opening the city's first café—all while balancing a full-time career in IT and raising two children. As a first-time franchisee, Li is committed to building a strong foundation for her business and creating a space her community will love.

"I'm so excited to finally bring Paris Baguette to Virginia Beach," said Li. "This brand has been a part of my life for over 10 years, and I've always loved the atmosphere and the quality of the food. It's incredibly rewarding to now share that experience with my community and create a place where people can gather, relax, and enjoy something special."

The Virginia Beach café opening is a milestone for the brand, and the 9th in the state of Virginia. As their growth continues, Paris Baguette is looking to reach the 1,000-unit mark in the U.S. & Canada by 2030 and working to expand through meaningful partnerships with local entrepreneurs who show a genuine interest in uniting their neighbors through connections over fresh baked goods and artisan coffee beverages.

"We're on a mission to re-establish the neighborhood bakery café as the heart of the community across the U.S., and we're excited to see Huanyu Li and Bing Han bring this to life in their local trade area," said Darren Tipton, Chief Executive Officer of Paris Baguette. "In our cafes we like to say, 'Happy to see you. Happier to serve you.' And we know Huanyu Li and Bing Han will wholeheartedly embrace this approach in their neighborhood."

