Opensignal Announces Acquisition of Brytlyt GPU-based Data Analytics & Visualization Technology

For Opensignal, the Brytlyt technology and team supports the company's need to deliver solutions at scale, address future growth opportunities, and apply generative AI and machine learning to create new value from its vast network and subscriber datasets.

As a first step, Opensignal has integrated Brytyt into its powerful Opensignal Network Experience (ONX) Suite to seamlessly analyze and aggregate billions of individual measurements on the fly, further differentiating the only end-to-end network experience suite for the telecommunications industry. One customer already commented that ONX with Brytlyt is "fast, responsive, slick and has some 'real quality of life' features."

"The Brytlyt team and technology have been an immediate game changer for us in terms of how quickly we can improve our product offering," said Dave Isenberg, CEO of Opensignal. "As data and insights become our customers' competitive advantage, we want to speed up their ability to make the decisions that drive profitable growth, and Brytlyt's AI-powered platform does exactly that."

According to Richard Heyns, CEO and founder of Brytlyt, "Opensignal represents a great opportunity for the Brytlyt team to continue to evolve the platform to support Opensignal's valued customers, and the team is excited to prove the technology in a demanding, data-rich environment."

About Opensignal

Opensignal is the leading global provider of independent insights into consumers' connectivity experiences and choice of carrier. Our proprietary insights into mobile and broadband networks give operators the solutions they need to profitably compete and win, from executive level scorecards and public validation to pin-point level engineering analytics and consumer decision dynamics. Our collection methods are proprietary and transparent, and enable operators to continually improve connectivity for all. The company is headquartered in the USA, with offices in the UK, Canada, Continental Europe, and Asia.

