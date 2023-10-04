OpenStack Bobcat Arrives; Project Team Leads Share Highlights of 28th Version of the World's Most Widely Deployed Open Source Cloud Infrastructure Software

In Bobcat, contributors respond to operator requests, delivering secure and innovative features that make OpenStack the open source cloud infrastructure software of choice, with over 40 million cores deployed worldwide.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The OpenStack community today released Bobcat, the 28th version of the world's most widely deployed open source cloud infrastructure software. OpenStack is central to the LOKI stack (Linux, OpenStack, and Kubernetes Infrastructure), the open source standard for running modern cloud infrastructure. Comprising 10,476 changes authored by over 580 contributors, OpenStack Bobcat includes numerous features added in response to operators engaging directly with the upstream community.

Ninety percent of the world's largest telcos run OpenStack, and established users continue growing their deployments. The Million Core Club now comprises eight organizations that each have more than 1 million OpenStack cores in production. The 2023 OpenStack user survey documented that organizations of all sizes are leveraging the feature enhancements in recent releases with over 80% of organizations reporting that they run one of the last six OpenStack releases (Victoria through Antelope). The user survey also showed over 70% of OpenStack deployments continue to manage applications with Kubernetes, effectively running the LOKI stack in production all over the world.

How OpenStack Bobcat's features came to life

Project team leads (PTLs) and core contributors of three well-known OpenStack projects have shared how the new features in their respective projects came to be in this series of blog posts:

Manila introduces resource lock framework. Manila shares and access rules can now be locked against deletion. A generic resource locks framework has been introduced to facilitate this. Users can also hide sensitive fields of access rules with this feature.

introduces resource lock framework. shares and access rules can now be locked against deletion. A generic resource locks framework has been introduced to facilitate this. Users can also hide sensitive fields of access rules with this feature. Horizon adds TOTP authentication support. To provide enhanced security, Horizon has added TOTP authentication. So, for instance, if a public cloud user's password is compromised (e.g., device stolen or hacked), the TOTP requires authentication through a second device. This feature leverages the already existing 2FA from Keystone, so if a user activates TOTP on Keystone, it gets activated on Horizon as well.

Ironic now has basic support for servicing nodes. Servicing allows operators to use steps, like you would for cleaning, to perform service on deployed nodes in active state. Previously, Ironic would not perform operations on active nodes.

"As these blogs describe, one of the highlights of the Bobcat release cycle has been seeing how operators and end users are getting their features landed by engaging directly with the upstream community," said Kendall Nelson, senior developer advocate at the OpenInfra Foundation. "Once again in Bobcat, OpenStack developers have responded to operator needs with acumen and dedication. It's for this reason that OpenStack has a well-earned reputation of being 'boringly stable' and at the same time is providing the infrastructure that is driving innovation in AI, machine learning, edge computing, and more in production at scale."

Learn More: Watch OpenInfra Live Tomorrow

At 14:00 UTC (9 am CT) tomorrow, Thursday, October 5, OpenInfra Live will be dedicated to OpenStack Bobcat. The discussion will feature:

Sylvain Bauza , OpenStack Nova PTL

, OpenStack Nova PTL Rajat Dhasmana, OpenStack Cinder PTL

Jay Faulkner , chair of the OpenStack Technical Committee and OpenStack Ironic PTL

, chair of the OpenStack Technical Committee and OpenStack Ironic PTL Rodolfo Alonso Hernandez , PTL of OpenStack Neutron

, PTL of OpenStack Neutron Carlos Silva , OpenStack Manila PTL

The session will be moderated by Kendall Nelson, senior developer advocate for the OpenInfra Foundation. Tune in live or watch the session later on demand.

New Release Cadence

Bobcat is the second in a new release cadence designed to ease the demands upon operators to upgrade every six months. Deployments are now able to opt into a once-a-year upgrade cycle, upgrading with every Skip Level Upgrade Release Process or "SLURP" release. "Not-SLURP" releases are available in each six-month interim for those who wish to upgrade more frequently. OpenStack Bobcat is a not-SLURP release.

