OpenStore Scales Up with First-Ever Fulfillment Center in Kansas City

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first fulfillment center in Kansas City, Missouri — a major milestone that underscores OpenStore's incredible growth and our commitment to delivering world-class service to our customers," said David Reifschneider, head of supply chain at OpenStore. Post this

OpenStore is the largest operator of businesses on Shopify, distributing goods across a range of beauty, home goods, apparel and electronics. The e-commerce company is committed to scaling its portfolio through investments in technology and innovation, improving customer support with its AI-powered tool, OpenDesk, and optimizing logistics with this new fulfillment center. The venture-capital-funded company, founded in 2021, has grown its portfolio rapidly by offering Shopify entrepreneurs a simple acquisition process that helps maximize their exit without the hassle.

The 113,000-square-foot Kansas City facility, located at Executive Park Logistics Center, represents a $5 million capital investment and positions OpenStore to provide faster and more efficient service to its growing portfolio of 40+ e-commerce brands. The Miami-based business chose Kansas City as its fulfillment hub due to its central U.S. access point and its robust pool of talent with distribution industry experience.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of our first fulfillment center in Kansas City, Missouri — a major milestone that underscores OpenStore's incredible growth and our commitment to delivering world-class service to our customers," said David Reifschneider, head of supply chain at OpenStore. "This expansion not only enhances our operational capabilities but also positions us to better serve our customers while implementing technology-driven fulfillment solutions. The future is bright and we're excited to embark on this next chapter of growth and opportunity with the significant talent resources in the Kansas City region."

A centrally-located distribution hub, the Kansas City region offers access to 90% of the contiguous U.S. in two days or less by truck, as well as the largest navigable inland waterway in the country. The market boasts four Class 1 rail lines and a state-of-the-art airport terminal, which handles the most air cargo of any air center in a six-state region. A top destination for e-commerce and distribution companies, Kansas City has attracted $2.2 billion in investments and 6,000 jobs to the industry over the last five years.

"I am proud OpenStore chose Kansas City to plant its roots for its first-ever fulfillment center. With OpenStore's innovative e-commerce technology and our world-class distribution capabilities, talented workforce and ideal location, I look forward to an exciting chapter in growing our digital economy in Kansas City," said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.

"Kansas City continues to be a key player in industrial growth and innovation, attracting 70 million square feet of development in the past decade, alone," said Josie Calkins, director at KC SmartPort, a strategic affiliate of the Kansas City Area Development Council. "The region's unmatched location and logistics advantages are highly attractive to technologically innovative companies like OpenStore looking to optimize their operations and expand their reach."

About OpenStore

OpenStore is the largest operator of businesses on Shopify. With over 100,000 SKUs and a customer base exceeding 2 million, OpenStore invests in innovation and technology to drive sustainable growth and long-term success across its diverse portfolio. For more information, visit open.store.

About the Kansas City Area Development Council (KCADC)

Serving the 18-county, two-state Kansas City area, the Kansas City Area Development Council is an economic development nonprofit that promotes the region's business and lifestyle assets to companies and talent around the world. Working closely with its two states, and 50-plus county and community partners, the region has attracted more than 64,000 new jobs over its 45-year history. KCADC also leads the efforts behind the KC Animal Health Corridor, KC SmartPort, TeamKC, KC Global Design and KC Heartland. | thinkKC.com

About Greater Kansas City

Home to 2.5 million people, Kansas City is a vibrant metro in the heart of the U.S., known as the "KC Heartland." In addition to a renowned arts community, the KC region is a center for leading industries including logistics, technology, digital health, architecture and engineering, animal health and entrepreneurship. | http://www.KC.org

Media Contact

Rushali Parekh, Violet PR, 2014554341, [email protected], https://www.violetpr.com/

SOURCE OpenStore