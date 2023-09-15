OpenText Recognizes Advantage Technologies with OpenText Partner Navigator Champion in 2023

Advantage Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider for over 25 years, today announced it has won the OpenText Partner Navigator Champion for the fourth quarter of 2023.
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider for over 25 years, today announced it has won the OpenText Partner Navigator Champion for the fourth quarter of 2023.
The OpenText Navigator Partner Awards recognize the technology vendors, resellers, and systems integrators who have developed and delivered exceptional OpenText-based solutions during the past year. Advantage Technologies was honored among a select group of global partners for providing remarkable customer value to enterprises worldwide.
"We are thrilled and honored to be named an OpenText Partner Navigator Champion," said Barry Malter, President at Advantage Technologies. "This award is a reflection of our team's dedication to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI-driven document delivery and intelligent processing. We remain committed to driving innovation and providing solutions that address the complex challenges faced by organizations today."
As Advantage Technologies remains at the forefront of technology consulting, this accolade further solidifies their position as a leading player in the business intelligence landscape and a valued partner within the OpenText community.
