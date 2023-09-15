OpenText Recognizes Advantage Technologies with OpenText Partner Navigator Champion in 2023

Advantage Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider for over 25 years, today announced it has won the OpenText Partner Navigator Champion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advantage Technologies, a leading technology solutions provider for over 25 years, today announced it has won the OpenText Partner Navigator Champion for the fourth quarter of 2023.

The OpenText Navigator Partner Awards recognize the technology vendors, resellers, and systems integrators who have developed and delivered exceptional OpenText-based solutions during the past year. Advantage Technologies was honored among a select group of global partners for providing remarkable customer value to enterprises worldwide.