OpenTug Dominates Supply Chain Industry with Forbes 30 Under 30 Honor and Top Software & Tech Accolade

The recognition of all co-founders in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is a testament to their leadership and OpenTug's role as an innovator in domestic marine logistics, underscoring their efforts in reshaping maritime supply chains for the better. OpenTug's recognition as a Software & Tech Award recipient further highlights its unique approach to modernizing barge transportation and providing seamless, real-time visibility to shippers and tug and barge operators.

Both honors come as Jason Aristides, CEO of OpenTug prepares to speak at the upcoming Marine Highway (MH-5) Maritime Roundtable in Bellevue, WA, on December 10. Hosted by MARAD and the Marine Highway Advocacy Working Group, the roundtable will gather maritime leaders to discuss greener transportation systems and the potential of the M-5 corridor.

About OpenTug

OpenTug is a marine logistics platform dedicated to optimizing freight efficiency on inland and coastal waterways by streamlining booking, quoting and tracking. Founded in 2019, the company offers cloud-based solutions, including OpenTug BargeOS and LinerOS. These services offer a comprehensive suite for cargo and barge management, including rapid quote generation, seamless booking, and real-time tracking, enabling operators to efficiently handle more cargo and enhance service quality with exceptional agility. To learn more about how OpenTug delivers the visibility and connectivity needed to fully utilize inland and coastal shipping, visit opentug.com.

