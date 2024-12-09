OpenTug Dominates Supply Chain Industry with Forbes 30 Under 30 Honor and Top Software & Tech Accolade

Award Wins Underscore OpenTug's Leadership as CEO Joins Marine Highway Roundtable to Discuss Sustainable Logistics Solutions
SEATTLE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenTug, a marine logistics platform dedicated to optimizing freight efficiency on inland and coastal waterways, is riding a wave of accolades as 2024 comes to a close. Co-founders, Jason Aristides, Michael Baldwin and Luciano de la Iglesia, have been named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Class of 2025 for Transportation and Mobility. Adding to this achievement, OpenTug has been recognized with Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2024 Software & Tech Award for its groundbreaking advancements in supply chain visibility.
"We are proud to be included in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list and be named a 2024 Top Software & Tech Award winner, which only strengthens our commitment to transforming the maritime logistics industry," said Jason Aristides, CEO of OpenTug. "These awards, in combination with our participation in the upcoming Marine Highway Roundtable, reinforces our dedication to leading the industry forward by improving efficiency and sustainability in the inland barge industry."
The recognition of all co-founders in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list is a testament to their leadership and OpenTug's role as an innovator in domestic marine logistics, underscoring their efforts in reshaping maritime supply chains for the better. OpenTug's recognition as a Software & Tech Award recipient further highlights its unique approach to modernizing barge transportation and providing seamless, real-time visibility to shippers and tug and barge operators.
Both honors come as Jason Aristides, CEO of OpenTug prepares to speak at the upcoming Marine Highway (MH-5) Maritime Roundtable in Bellevue, WA, on December 10. Hosted by MARAD and the Marine Highway Advocacy Working Group, the roundtable will gather maritime leaders to discuss greener transportation systems and the potential of the M-5 corridor.
About OpenTug
OpenTug is a marine logistics platform dedicated to optimizing freight efficiency on inland and coastal waterways by streamlining booking, quoting and tracking. Founded in 2019, the company offers cloud-based solutions, including OpenTug BargeOS and LinerOS. These services offer a comprehensive suite for cargo and barge management, including rapid quote generation, seamless booking, and real-time tracking, enabling operators to efficiently handle more cargo and enhance service quality with exceptional agility. To learn more about how OpenTug delivers the visibility and connectivity needed to fully utilize inland and coastal shipping, visit opentug.com.
