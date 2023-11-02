OpenVault and Witke to Deploy PMA and PNM Capabilities for Kabel-TV Lampert

"As the leading single source for PMA and PNM capabilities, OpenVault will ensure that our subscribers continue to receive the broadband experiences that meet or exceed their expectations," Sven Lovisi, CTO of Kabel-TV Lampert. Post this

"High-quality service delivery is an absolutely essential part of our commitment to our subscribers," said Sven Lovisi, CTO of Kabel-TV Lampert. "As the leading single source for PMA and PNM capabilities, OpenVault will ensure that our subscribers continue to receive the broadband experiences that meet or exceed their expectations."

"Kabel TV Lampert GmbH & CoKG has a rich history of making sure that its subscribers have access to the latest and best technologies," said Henk Boers, VP Sales Europe for OpenVault. "We look forward to helping them take the lead in using our OV PMA and OV PNM products to drive network quality up and operational costs down."

PMA was developed by CableLabs to leverage the programmable PHY layer to increase the usable capacity in DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The goal of PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on an OFDM(A) channel in a given amount of time based on real-world impaired plant conditions.

OpenVault became the unchallenged leader in broadband prescriptive optimization when it acquired Nimble This, a leading provider of PNM solutions. OpenVault previously had developed PMA technology that optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels resulting in overall network capacity increases of up to 40 percent, as well as higher resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems.

About Kabel-TV Lampert GmbH & CoKG

Kabel-TV Lampert GmbH & CoKG is a digital local supplier in Vorarlberg, Austria, and the best connection to the world for its customers. As a company with deep regional roots for generations, it is important Lampert to serve its customers in the communities of Feldkirch, Altenstadt, Gisingen, Levis, Nofels, Tisis, Tosters, Göfis, Nenzing, Schlins, Röns, Gais, Bludesch, Thüringen, Ludesch, Nüziders, Bludenz, Bürs, Brand, Bings, Stallehr and Lorüns with ultra-fast broadband internet, state-of-the-art cable television, affordable landline telephony and the best personal service, thus providing an essential infrastructure service for a modern and sustainable living space and business location.

About Witke

What began in 1984 as a small business in a family home grew to become one of the most successful companies in Austria's cable communication products and services market. Even with all its success, Witke remains family run, now in its second generation, with many of its roughly 90 employees having been with the company for decades. Witke's services include electrical engineering, fiber optics, cable TV and broadcasting technology, communications, manufacturing, and construction. Where others cannot find a solution, we're always happy to help. Visit witke.com to learn more about our services and how we can help your business succeed.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

