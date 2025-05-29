OpenVault: Business Services are Booming Post-Pandemic; "Peak Day" Usage Doubles as Workplaces Reopen

"Whether it's peak usage spikes, sudden migration to higher consumption patterns, or the emergence of marquee streaming events that will tax broadband capacity, providers can be prepared for these challenges by proactively managing networks and optimizing capacity using PNM and PMA technologies." Post this

The 1Q25 OVBI offers the sharpest insight to date into how usage profiles vary across business and residential sectors. In addition to an overview of usage at large, the 1Q25 report explores peak usage trends by year, by day, and by hour in an effort to help the industry anticipate spikes, particularly in upstream traffic.

Key data points from 1Q25 include:

Overall consumption grew by 9.5% in 1Q25 to 663.2 GB, the largest rate of increase since 2022.

Monthly average upstream usage grew 17.6% in 1Q25 to 47.5 GB, the highest Q1 year-over-year growth since 2021.

The percentage of super power users consuming more than 2 TB of data per month has increased by approximately 30X over the past seven years, from 0.16% in 2018 to 4.88% in Q1 of this year.

This edition of the OVBI also explores how individual users shift from one usage tier to another from quarter to quarter. A Usage Tier Volatility Index shows that users are more likely to move among tiers as usage rises: only 14% of subscribers in the 0-100 GB tier move to a different level in the next month, while 39% of power users of 1 TB or more per month transitioned to a different tier. Between February and March, 2025 23.4% of subscribers changed usage tiers.

"These trends, together with a sharp rise in the ranks of super power users of 2 TB or more per month, are creating an unpredictable environment for broadband providers," the report notes. "Whether it's peak usage spikes, sudden migration to higher consumption patterns, or the emergence of marquee streaming events that will tax broadband capacity, providers can be prepared for these challenges by proactively managing networks and optimizing capacity using PNM and PMA technologies."

The entire report is at https://openvault.com/resources/ovbi/.

OpenVault CEO Mark Trudeau and Chief Product Officer Brady Volpe will provide insights into the future of broadband networks as featured speakers at the ANGACOM exhibition and conference June 3-6 in Cologne, Germany. Volpe will steer discussion of artificial intelligence on the "AI: Transformation in the Network Operation" panel in Room 2 on Tuesday, June 3 (14:30 CET), and Trudeau will be spotlighted on the "Network Evolution in America: Opportunities and Challenges" panel on the Innovation Stage in Hall 7 on Wednesday, June 4 (14:30 CET). Throughout the conference, OpenVault (Hall 7, Stand A39) will showcase its cloud-based SaaS solutions that are focused on optimizing networks and driving revenue for broadband providers.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue, and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software and avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Kristen Nihamin at [email protected] or 917-509-9028

Paul Schneider at [email protected] or 215-817-4384

Media Contact

Kristen Nihamin, OpenVault, 1 9175099028, [email protected], www.openvault.com

SOURCE OpenVault