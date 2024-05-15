OpenVault: Extreme Power Users Fueling Steady Upstream Growth

"Ensuring optimal downstream quality remains important, but operators will do well to focus significant attention on the upstream plant," OVBI 1Q24 Post this

While downstream consumption experienced a 6% decline in 1Q24 vs. the previous quarter, in line with historical seasonal patterns, the OVBI 1Q24 report noted that upstream usage rose slightly during the same period. First quarter usage of 40.4 GB was a small increase over the 40.1 average at the end of 2023, and 13.1% above the 35.7 GB recording in 1Q23.

"Ensuring optimal downstream quality remains important, but operators will do well to focus significant attention on the upstream plant," the report observes. "Increased traffic – especially at the hands of a growing group of extreme power users of 5 TB or more – shows no sign of abating. At current usage rates, each new extreme power user adds almost 1 TB of upstream traffic on a single node."

Other key findings in the 1Q24 report include:

The monthly average data usage was 605.8 GB, up 8.1% year over year from 560.5 GB in 1Q23 and down 5.5% from 641.0 GB in 4Q23.

Year-over-year median usage growth, an indicator of rising consumption across all subscribers, was 5.4%, lagging behind the 8.1% average usage growth, due to the impact of power users, super power users and extreme power users who individually consume high volumes of data.

Consumption is growing fastest among the most prolific users: Usage among power users of 1 TB or more per month was up 15% year-over-year, while super power usage (2 TB or more) increased 30% and extreme power usage (5 TB or more) rose 57%.

More than one-third of all subscribers were provisioned for gigabit speeds in 1Q24, an increase of 20% over the same period a year ago.

"Increased deployments of DOCSIS 3.1, DOCSIS 3.1+, and DOCSIS 4.0 networks are driving the need for new monitoring and network management solutions," the report concludes. "While these technology advancements provide the speed necessary to meet subscriber demands, they are also amplifying the risks of poor QoE due to network impairments. Profile Management Application (PMA), Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM), and other automated solutions can optimize both network performance and subscriber experiences."

