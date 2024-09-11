OpenVault Harnesses AI/ML Automation Leadership for Breakthrough Optimization Platform

Vantage takes [it] even further by leveraging AI, machine learning, and complex algorithms which can automatically identify congestion points and impairments, enabling preventive maintenance and faster repairs," Brady Volpe, Chief Product Officer at OpenVault Post this

According to OpenVault Broadband Insights reports, widespread operator investments in network upgrades have resulted in faster speeds for many subscribers, making strong Quality of Experience a primary competitive advantage. Vantage uses ML-driven closed-loop automation and a modular architecture to maintain subscriber satisfaction by improving network resiliency, optimizing available capacity and identifying and prioritizing the repair of network impairments.

"Quality of Experience has become the new currency for broadband providers," said Jeff Heynen, Vice President of the Dell'Oro Group. "Broadband providers have an acute need for vendor-agnostic tools that will enable their networks to maintain their competitive advantages as demand continues to grow."

"Our products are intelligently designed with additional advanced features that give cable operators a comprehensive, user-friendly interface to examine every inch of the network," said Brady Volpe, Chief Product Officer at OpenVault. "Vantage takes it even further by leveraging AI, machine learning, and complex algorithms which can automatically identify congestion points and impairments, enabling preventive maintenance and faster repairs. With Vantage, we offer cable operators a complete solution in a single pane of glass, simplifying network health monitoring and workflows."

"We've engineered our solutions to have eyes on every inch of our customers' networks," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. "This solution suite is the most advanced and comprehensive mix of tools available. It's ready to deploy and is currently in production at some of the largest operators in the world."With Vantage, we're able for the first time to let our customers see exactly what we're seeing."

OpenVault's OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40 percent in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems. OV PNM employs complex algorithms and machine learning combined with DOCSIS pre-equalization analysis, DOCSIS 3.1 RxMER per subcarrier analysis, upstream spectrum analysis based on UTSC (upstream triggered spectrum capture), FBC (full band capture), and many more techniques to help broadband providers diagnose the root causes of hybrid fiber coaxial (HFC) network problems. These tools provide significant value if deployed individually or as an integrated suite of solutions.

OpenVault will demonstrate its product suite in Booth 604 at SCTE TechExpo September 24-26 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.

