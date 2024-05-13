OpenVault Harnesses Generative AI to Boost PNM, PMA Power

"By combining our expertise, our vast data insights into network performance and consumer behavior, and the power of Generative AI we can singularly focus on helping our customers make the most of technology convergence," Tony Costa, Chief Technology Officer for OpenVault Post this

To protect broadband provider and consumer data, OpenVault is building on Open Source AI – not OpenAI or Chat GPT – to host and train AI models that are specific to the needs of its broadband industry customers. These models will be trained on historical and current data and applications – most notably OpenVault's unique trove of network health and subscriber behavior statistics – that are unique to DOCSIS, Wi-Fi, and 5G networks and other operator needs.

The initial use case, a multifaceted support tool for technicians, is anticipated for later in the current quarter.

"AI will be a force multiplier for broadband technical teams, but the industry needs to take great care in choosing the right solutions," said Brady Volpe, Chief Product Officer for OpenVault. "Because the safety of data needs to be paramount, operators need to ensure that their AI implementations are decoupled from corporate tools such as OpenAI."

"Training, understanding impairments and optimizing networks in real time are applications that are ripe for AI," said Tony Costa, Chief Technology Officer for OpenVault. "By combining our expertise, our vast data insights into network performance and consumer behavior, and the power of Generative AI we can singularly focus on helping our customers make the most of technology convergence."

Volpe will be discussing the impact of AI during the "Artificial Intelligence: Network Planning, Management and Preventive Maintenance" session in Room 2 from 3:45 PM until 4:45 PM CET tomorrow, May 14 at ANGACOM in Cologne, Germany. OpenVault will be at Stand 7.A29 throughout the May 14-16 ANGACOM event.

