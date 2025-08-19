OpenVault: Historic Shift in Quarter-Over-Quarter Usage Heralds New Phase of Broadband Expansion

"In this evolving environment, agility is essential—providers must leverage detailed insights and advanced tools like PMA to build resilient networks capable of supporting rising and increasingly dynamic consumer usage." Post this

Equally telling, the year-over-year growth rate in Q2 2025 was higher than any seen in the second quarter in the past three years. The increase in average usage over 2Q24's 585.8 GB was 13.4%, the largest since a 14.0% rate of growth in 2021. The increase was fueled by vigorous downstream traffic – up 13% year-over-year in Q2 to 615.3 GB – as well as by a rise in upstream usage of 17.9%. The upstream growth was the fastest second quarter metric on record, with the exception of the pandemic- fueled 55.8% increase in 2020.

As always, the latest edition of the OVBI analyzes data from millions of broadband subscribers to uncover patterns that impact network performance, operator revenue, and customer satisfaction. The Q2 2025 edition also introduces new network health metrics that quantify how Proactive Network Management (PNM) and Profile Management Application (PMA) technologies can support broadband providers' technology and business objectives.

Key findings in the Q2 2025 report include:

The percentage of Super Power Users consuming 2 TB of data or more per month rose to 5% in 2Q25, up from 3.7% at the end of 2024.

Subscribers with speeds of 1Gbps or higher continued to close in on 1 TB of data in 2Q25: their 955.0 GB average was up 14.4% over the 834.8 GB registered during the same period in 2024.

Conversely, the relevance of lower speed tiers is fast eroding. Average monthly usage for those consumers on sub-50Mbps plans was only 117.4 GB, a year-over-year decline of 55.0%.

PMA technology is improving network resource optimization and more efficient DOCSIS 3.1 utilization. The percentage of total channels reporting more than half of their modems in partial-service mode was 3.4% after the implementation of PMA, vs. 11.6% prior to PMA deployment.

"The unprecedented increase in usage from Q1 to Q2, the resurgence of downstream consumption, and the continued growth of upstream traffic all signal that broadband is entering a new phase in expansion," the report notes. "In this evolving environment, agility is essential—providers must leverage detailed insights and advanced tools like PMA to build resilient networks capable of supporting rising and increasingly dynamic consumer usage."

