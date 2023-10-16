OpenVault Integrates PMA with Market-Leading Broadband Platform

"Our partnership with Harmonic is the first example of how vendors can make OV PMA an essential part of operational capabilities, driving performance and resiliency higher in DOCSIS 3.1 or higher network," Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault Tweet this

"As the first member of the Kyrio PMA Partner Program, we've been out front in creating and evangelizing the power of PMA," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and founder of OpenVault. "Our partnership with Harmonic is the first example of how vendors can make OV PMA an essential part of operational capabilities, driving performance and resiliency higher in DOCSIS 3.1 or higher network."

PMA was developed to leverage the programmable PHY layer to increase the usable capacity in DOCSIS 3.1 networks. The goal of PMA is to optimize the amount of data that can be transferred on an OFDM(A) channel in a given amount of time based on real-world impaired plant conditions.

OpenVault's OV PMA optimizes modulation profiles used by DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems on OFDM(A) channels. It then routinely monitors and adjusts these profiles based on changing RF impairments, to ensure that subscribers receive the best possible service quality. This results in improvement of up to 40 percent in overall network capacity and bolsters the resilience of DOCSIS 3.1 modems, particularly in the presence of impairments.

OpenVault will be showing OV PMA and its complete suite of solutions in Booth 1916 at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo October 17-19 at the Colorado Convention Center.

