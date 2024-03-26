OpenVault Market Insights Platform Joins Nokia Altiplano Marketplace

"OpenVault's Marketing Insights platform provides broadband providers with clear visibility into usage patterns, the impact on individual and service group experiences, and opportunities for upgrades and increased monetization." Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia Post this

The Altiplano Application Marketplace was launched by Nokia in October of 2022 as a hub for a partner ecosystem reflecting Nokia's commitment to development of cloud-native, open-architecture applications that enhance broadband network operations. The OpenVault Marketing Insights platform is among the first third-party applications to be integrated into the marketplace.

OpenVault's Marketing Insights platform includes three key components – OV Marketing Insights; Speed Clipping; and OV Traffic Analyzer. Together they provide:

Subscriber education that enhances consumer experiences by alerting subscribers to overall usage when data consumption thresholds that can affect performance are approached or met.

Upgrade alerts that increase ARPU and consumer satisfaction by helping subscribers align their broadband packages with actual usage.

A user-friendly portal that helps care representatives effectively handle incoming calls and proactively resolve subscriber needs.

"We created the Altiplano Application Marketplace to deliver apps – both in-house and third-party – that could improve business outcomes for Nokia customers," said Geert Heyninck, General Manager of Broadband Networks at Nokia. "OpenVault's Marketing Insights platform provides broadband providers with clear visibility into usage patterns, the impact on individual and service group experiences, and opportunities for upgrades and increased monetization."

"The need for tools that improve subscribers' Quality of Experience continues to grow," said Mark Trudeau, CEO and Founder of OpenVault. "Our Marketing Insights platform is designed to give broadband providers the tools their care teams need to help consumers understand the relationship between usage levels and network performance, as well as options that can boost subscriber satisfaction and ARPU."

About Nokia Altiplano Application Marketplace

The Altiplano Application Marketplace is the industry's first app marketplace for broadband network automation. It contains a catalog of ready-made applications with theme-based classification. The marketplace enables Nokia customers to find innovative solutions from Nokia and 3rd party partners that increase operational efficiency and improve customer experience. For more information please visit https://open-ecosystem.org/altiplano-marketplace.

About OpenVault

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

