OpenVault's Trudeau and Volpe to be Featured as ANGACOM Speakers

Innovative PMA, PNM products to be showcased in Hall 7, Stand A39

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenVault Chief Product Officer Brady Volpe and CEO Mark Trudeau will provide insights into the future of broadband networks as featured speakers at the ANGACOM exhibition and conference next month in Cologne, Germany.

Volpe and Trudeau, who have spearheaded OpenVault's leadership in AI, Profile Management Application, and Proactive Network Management technologies, will share their expertise on evolutionary opportunities and the potential for AI before an international audience of broadband providers.

Volpe will steer discussion of artificial intelligence on the "AI: Transformation in the Network Operation" panel in Room 2 on Tuesday, June 3 (14:30 CET). Together with senior executives from Adtran, Nokia and Netceed, he will explore the impact of AI on optical network infrastructure, its impact on networking, and the steps required to adapt digital infrastructure to support high-performance computing and AI.

Trudeau will be spotlighted on the "Network Evolution in America: Opportunities and Challenges" panel on the Innovation Stage in Hall 7 on Wednesday, June 4 (14:30 CET). Trudeau will be joined by ACA Connects and BOYCOM Cablevision's Patricia Jo Boyers, CableLabs' Jeff Chen, Harmonic's Asaf Matatyaou, and the Syndeo Institute at the Cable Center's Camilla Formica for a conversation on the technologies and the strategies that are paving the way for the next phase of broadband growth in the United States.

Throughout the June 3-6 conference, OpenVault (Hall 7, Stand A39) will showcase its cloud-based SaaS solutions that are focused on optimizing networks and driving revenue for broadband providers. OpenVault's Vantage solution is the industry's only ready-to-deploy and fully integrated solution to combine congestion management, profile management application (OV Advanced PMA™) and proactive network management (OV PNM) products within a single pane of glass. It is designed to expedite the ability of providers to maximize the potential of DOCSIS 3.1 and DOCSIS 4.0 networks.

OpenVault and OpenVault Europe GmbH are market-leading sources of broadband technology solutions and data-driven insights into worldwide broadband consumption patterns. Using the companies' cloud-based SaaS or on-premises solutions and tools, service providers can optimize network performance, increase revenue and improve subscriber satisfaction. OpenVault and OpenVault Europe aggregate and analyze the resulting market data to provide unparalleled granular views of consumer usage that can be used to anticipate residential and business broadband trends. This data analysis drives a suite of actionable and automated solutions, providing operators with tremendous value through software while avoiding the need for large-scale infrastructure spending.

For more information, please visit openvault.com.

