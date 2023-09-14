OpenXcell attends and exhibits at Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023

With a rich portfolio of extremely successful software and app development projects, OpenXcell is directing its efforts to reach global audiences with their reliable software solutions.
AHMEDABAD, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OpenXcell is a leading software development company with more than 14 years of experience in delivering quality and tailored software solutions. It provides its clients with expertise and channels to elevate their work processes and digitally transform their business models completely. Recently, the company participated in Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023, a tech event that covers the latest innovations in Fintech, Banking, Retail, ecommerce and Digital Marketing. OpenXcell attended the event to launch its latest software products and exhibit successful software solutions and service offerings along with their flagship product - Speed, a complete payment gateway and POS solution enabling businesses to accept bitcoin as a payment.
Seamless is Saudi Arabia's one of the biggest tech events covering the latest innovation in payments, banking, fintech, retail, e-commerce, home delivery and digital marketing. Hosted in Riyadh, this is Seamless's second edition and it aims to reinvent the way consumers transact commerce in a tech-savvy world. The 2-day event experienced a footfall of more than 24k attendees while multiple MOUs were signed amongst the attending members. The event also witnessed more than 20 new partnerships formed between organizations. It aims to provide a platform for businesses to explore, learn, exhibit and experience the latest innovation in the field of payment gateways and Fintech.
OpenXcell caters to clients from international time zones and has an equally huge pool of resources and bandwidth for their requirements. By participating in the conference, the company aimed to expand its horizons to a global audience and introduce its portfolio of innovative tech solutions and development projects. This was successfully achieved as all attendees at the event showed keen interest in the company's innovations, products and services.
About OpenXcell
Incepted in 2009, OpenXcell is a leading offshore resource hiring, and software solutions development company. With 1000+ successful software projects under its belt, the company has designed and developed stellar software solutions for 700+ clients globally. Its 3 state of the art development facilities and 70+ clientele are actively involved in software development for different industries. Very recently, the company has also set up an office in Dubai to cater to the middle eastern market and is working to expand its reach and audience in the area.
As a software development firm, OpenXcell is gaining momentum in the IT industry. Our unparalleled talent recruiting techniques have helped us find the top 1% of global tech talent. We find and select the best resources to develop cutting-edge, user-friendly creative solutions. This has helped us evolve into a comprehensive business and technology consultancy.
OpenXcell has maintained its premium brand identity by adhering to strict deadlines and delivering high-quality deliverables. We believe in a customer-centric company model, and are always available for queries and collaborations for our clients.
To know more about how you can hire dedicated developers and other resources to expand your team for product development, reach out to OpenXcell for complete support.
Contact details:
OpenXcell Technolabs Pvt. Ltd.
202-203 Baleshwar Avenue,
Bodakdev, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054, India
Phone: +91-999-822-2929
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.openxcell.com/
Media Contact
JAYNEEL PATEL, Openxcell, 91 9998222929, [email protected], https://www.openxcell.com/
SOURCE OpenXcell
