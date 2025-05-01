Opera Tower Takes a Significant Step Toward a Brighter Future with FirstService Residential

"This is a pivotal moment for Opera Tower," said Antonio Gattas. "We're taking strategic steps to enhance the property's long-term value. Through integrity, upgrades, and expert oversight, we're positioning Opera Tower for lasting success." Post this

The newly elected board, which includes owner representatives Antonio Gattas (Board President) and Robert Lynch (Board Secretary/Treasurer), along with a representative from the building's original developer, is implementing a governance approach built on transparency and a commitment to community investment.

After conducting a rigorous competitive bidding process involving five management companies, the board majority selected FirstService Residential as their clear top choice. The extensive evaluation highlighted FirstService's comprehensive approach, proven track record, and superior operational expertise as key factors in the decision.

"From the beginning, FirstService Residential treated us as partners," said Robert Lynch. "They understood our past and, more importantly, saw our future. They brought the structure, team, and expertise to unlock our potential."

Residents can look forward to significant planned improvements that enhance both infrastructure and daily living experiences. These include not only essential upgrades and repairs, including pool restoration, stucco repairs, carpet replacement, elevator modernization, and equipment upgrades, but also enhancements to community spaces and modernized resident services, all while focusing on fiscal responsibility.

The board's strategic approach aims to reduce long-term maintenance costs, enhance property value, and significantly improve quality of life for residents, ultimately working to lower overall expenses for homeowners through more efficient operations.

"We want Opera Tower to become one of the premier addresses on the Edgewater strip," Gattas added. "With FirstService Residential's expertise, we're confident that vision will be realized."

"From our first meeting, we recognized the potential of Opera Tower," said Edwin Lugo, Vice President at FirstService Residential. "We're proud to support the community with the structure and expertise needed to achieve meaningful improvements."

The first official day of full-service management begins May 1st, 2025.

"This initiative is about improving quality of life, decreasing costs, and building long-term value for owners," Lynch concluded. "We believe Opera Tower is on track to become an example of what's possible when residents, ownership, and professional management align around a shared vision."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

