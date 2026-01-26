Operation CROSSROADS, Lest We Forget! An Atomic Veteran's Eyewitness Account

80 Years Ago - 42,000 military, scientists, and civilians. 95 target vessels. 2 atomic bombs. A remote atoll in the Pacific. This is an atomic veteran's eyewitness account of the first postwar tests of the atomic bomb. A true story.

NAPA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On 1 July 1946, the world held its breath. Millions waited by their radios for news of Operation CROSSROADS—the first atomic bomb tests of the postwar era. No one knew what to expect.

Among the 42,000 servicemen, scientists, and civilians at the remote Bikini Atoll in the Pacific was 20-year-old U.S. Navy Gunner's Mate William L. McGee, stationed aboard the new heavy cruiser USS Fall River (CA-131). His ship's assignment was to position the fleet of 95-plus target ships in the Bikini Lagoon for two atomic bomb tests—Test ABLE dropped from the air, and Test BAKER detonated from underwater.

What McGee and his shipmates witnessed from ten miles away was both frightening and spectacular, and with consequences some would not survive later in life.

Decades later, McGee, a noted historian of World War II in the Pacific, wrote about his participation in "Operation Crossroads, Lest We Forget! An Eyewitness Account" (BMC Publications, 138 pp). Known for his straightforward writing style and detailed research, McGee has written a true story from his unique perspective aboard the Fall River.

For the 80th anniversary of Crossroads in July 2026, Sandra McGee, Bill McGee's widow and co-author, has updated the book. "I had a sobering realization," she said. "Likely no Crossroads participants are alive today. The shipmates Bill interviewed for the book are gone. Bill is gone. Many of these men, including Bill, from illnesses linked to radiation exposure at Crossroads. I'm very proud to have helped preserve their history few know about today."

Inside the book:

Firsthand testimonies from shipmates who witnessed the two atomic blasts.

Entries from the USS Fall River ship's log capturing the important role of the heavy cruiser at Crossroads.

Vintage photographs.

Early opinions from the military and the media.

Later opinions from three atomic experts on the use of nuclear power and the dangers from ionizing radiation.

This is a gripping blend of memoir and history, and places you on deck, in the author's boots, with a front-row seat to the dawn of the Atomic Age.

"Operation Crossroads, Lest We Forget!" by William L. McGee with Sandra V. McGee is available on Amazon in paperback and ebook. To learn more and for bonus material, visit McGeeBooks.com.

About the Authors:

William L. McGee (1925–2019) was an award-winning author known for his exhaustive research and straightforward writing style. Sandra V. McGee has co-authored nine nonfiction books with her husband.

