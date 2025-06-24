Operation Dry Water cracks down on impaired boating for July 4 weekend

Law enforcement agencies across the United States will participate in the 2025 Operation Dry Water weekend, set for July 4–6, to increase awareness of and enforcement against boating under the influence (BUI). To launch the national campaign, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, NASBLA, and the U.S. Coast Guard will host a press event in Green Bay on July 2 to highlight the dangers of impaired boating and encourage safe, sober boating practices.
LEXINGTON, Ky., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law enforcement agencies across the United States will heighten their focus on preventing impaired boating during the annual Operation Dry Water (ODW) weekend, set for July 4-6, 2025. This national campaign, aimed at reducing alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water, underscores the importance of sober boating for a safe and enjoyable experience. Officers will increase patrols to enforce boating under the influence (BUI) laws, engaging with boaters to promote awareness and safety.
To launch the 2025 Operation Dry Water weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), in partnership with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, will host a national press event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Wednesday, July 2, 2025. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. (CDT) at South Bay Marina.
"Operation Dry Water is a powerful reminder that responsible boating starts with staying sober. Boating under the influence can lead to tragic outcomes for operators, passengers, and others on the water," said NASBLA Chair Joe McCullough. "This press event serves as an opportunity to highlight the risks associated with boating under the influence for both operators and passengers. By promoting awareness and reinforcing that alcohol and drug impairment have no place on our waterways, we're paving the way for a safer, more enjoyable boating experience for everyone."
Alcohol remains the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities and a significant cause of boating incidents, according to the 2023 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics. During the ODW weekend, law enforcement will amplify their presence on waterways, combining education with enforcement to curb impaired boating. The campaign aims to foster a culture of responsibility, ensuring boaters understand the risks of operating or riding on a vessel while impaired.
Since its launch, Operation Dry Water has removed 7,453 impaired operators from U.S. waterways, preventing dangerous and potentially tragic consequences. The campaign has engaged over 3.1 million boaters through its annual three-day outreach initiatives. In 2024, 485 agencies from all states and territories participated in ODW, reflecting a nationwide commitment to enhancing boater safety.
Alcohol consumption while boating is not only dangerous for the operator of the vessel, but also for passengers.* Impairment can lead to slips, falls overboard, injuries and deaths that could have been prevented had the individual not been impaired while boating.
Operation Dry Water is funded by a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, and is a program of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA). For more information, visit http://www.operationdrywater.org.
*2019 NASBLA Boating Under the Influence (BUI) Research Report.
