'Operation Dry Water' Targets Boating Under the Influence Nationwide

LEXINGTON, Ky., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Over the July Fourth holiday weekend, law enforcement agencies across the United States will focus on preventing impaired boating as part of the annual Operation Dry Water heightened awareness and enforcement weekend, taking place July 4 - 6, 2024. Operation Dry Water (ODW) is a national initiative aimed at reducing alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water. As part of the campaign, officers will be on heightened alert for violations of boating under the influence (BUI) laws, promoting the safety of all boaters.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in collaboration with the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) and the U.S. Coast Guard, will kick off the 2024 ODW weekend with a national launch event in Destin, Florida, on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. The press event will start at 10:30 a.m. (CT) at USCG Station Destin.

"Operation Dry Water is crucial in reminding boaters that safety on the water starts with sober boating," said NASBLA Chair Lieutenant Curt Lewis. "Operating a boat while impaired is dangerous and can have fatal consequences. It's essential for both operators and passengers to stay sober to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience on the water."

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities and a leading factor in recreational boating incidents.* During the ODW weekend, law enforcement officers will increase their presence on waterways, engaging with boaters to educate them about the risks of impaired boating. The goal is to combine education and enforcement to significantly reduce alcohol- and drug-related boating incidents.

Since its inception, Operation Dry Water has removed 6,869 impaired operators from waterways, preventing potential tragedies. Officers have reached over 2.8 million boaters through this annual three-day campaign. In 2023, 488 agencies from all states and territories participated in ODW.

Alcohol consumption while boating is not only dangerous for the operator of the vessel, but also for passengers.** Impairment can lead to slips, falls overboard, injuries, and deaths that could have been prevented had the individual not been impaired while boating.

Operation Dry Water (ODW) is produced under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard and is a product of the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA).

*2023 U.S. Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics.

**2019 NASBLA Boating Under the Influence (BUI) Research Report.

Media Contact

Taylor Kirshe, National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, 859.225.9487, [email protected], https://www.nasbla.org/home

