Operation Homefront Achieves Historic Goal with Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation's Million Dollar Match Challenge

The match was designed to rally public support for and investment in Operation Homefront's major funding campaign with the goal of generating the resources needed to help the organization secure the futures of our nation's military families for decades to come. Post this

In addition to this Million Dollar Match, the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation has partnered with Operation Homefront since 2017, and previously provided Operation Homefront an amount in excess of $3.5 million to support its highly valued Critical Financial Assistance and Holiday Meals for Military programs.

"We are incredibly grateful to the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation and the many generous individual, corporate, and foundation investors who recognize the need for our important work and who helped us make significant progress on our ambitious United We Stand fundraising goal," said Brig. Gen. (ret.) John I. Pray Jr., president & CEO of Operation Homefront. "Their support clearly demonstrates their collective confidence in our mission and their unwavering belief we will deliver the programs that will give our military families a real opportunity to have the chance for a stronger, more stable, and more secure future, now and for decades to come."

Operation Homefront's programs and services help military families overcome short-term financial hardships, so they don't become long-term struggles that derail any hope of a stronger, more stable, and more secure future. Operation Homefront has fulfilled over 56,000 requests totaling more than $41,000,000 in much-needed financial assistance with 85 percent of expenditures going directly toward delivering highly valued programs to this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens.

"This match will allow Operation Homefront to do even more for our amazing military families," said Glenn Wilson, CEO of SouthStar, LLC and one of the campaign's Executive Committee co-­Chairs. "I am proud to have had the opportunity to invest in this campaign, but clearly the need to help our military families continues. The good news is by working together in support of Operation Homefront's important work, we will be able to give our military families a real opportunity to thrive, not simply struggle to get by, in the communities they have worked so hard to protect."

"On behalf of our entire board, I cannot begin to thank the Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation enough for their continued support over the past seven years highlighted by their Million Dollar Match challenge in support of Operation Homefront's United We Stand campaign," said Uli Correa, Operation Homefront board chair and Regional Vice President - Dallas, TX, Central Division, Walmart Stores US. "Their challenge initiative not only served as a platform for giving, but as a testament to the widespread support of those who do so much to protect the freedoms we, as Americans, enjoy daily."

To find out more about Operation Homefront's United We Stand comprehensive campaign: operationhomefront.org/United-We-Stand.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 85 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation:

The Bob & Dolores Hope Foundation (BobHope.org) supports organizations that bring "HOPE" to those in need and those who served to protect our nation. The Foundation also supports charitable organizations that preserve and honor the legacy of Bob Hope as an American entertainer, humanitarian, patriot, sportsman and supporter of military personnel and their families.

Media Contact

Erin Burgy, Operation Homefront, 469-934-7131, [email protected], https://operationhomefront.org/

SOURCE Operation Homefront